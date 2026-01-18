Solidarity Network Activated: Donation Centers Established for Fire Victims and Volunteers in Biobío

Original article: Red solidaria: Así se activan los centros de acopio en apoyo a damnificados y brigadistas por incendios forestales

Forest Fires: Aid Campaigns for Donation Centers

In response to the emergency caused by wildfires in the Biobío Region, multiple organizations have activated donation centers to channel assistance in an organized manner. The Chilean Red Cross in Talcahuano is receiving basic necessities such as non-perishable food, water, cleaning and hygiene products, diapers, eye drops, and burn creams at their headquarters located at Blanco Encalada 880. The collection hours are from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Fire departments from various municipalities are requesting specific supplies for their field operations. According to social media reports, firefighters in Penco are in need of eye wash stations at their command post located at the Cancha Hospital, across from Población VIPLA. Meanwhile, the First Fire Company in Quillón, based at Cayumanqui 344, and all four companies in San Pedro de la Paz require individual bottled water, isotonic drinks, and protein or cereal bars, as confirmed by the institutions themselves. In Hualpén, the First Company (located at Alemania 2828) and the Municipal Amphitheater (starting Sunday, January 19, at 2:00 PM) are collecting the same items.

For the affected population, Espacio Huellas (Castellón 396, Concepción, starting at 12:00 PM) is functioning as a comprehensive donation center. Their needs, as stated in their call for donations, include water, non-perishable food, hygiene and cleaning products, diapers, pet food, masks, gloves, and energy bars, addressing the basic needs of both humans and animals.

Assistance for affected wildlife is being organized through several groups. Animalistas y Ayuda CCP is receiving pet food, hoses, and dog kennels at Campos Deportivos 546, Lomas de Bellavista, Concepción, according to their president, Natalia Sáez (contact: 948009075). In Quillón, the Quillón Verde Organization is requesting food for dogs and cats, leashes, wheat, corn, serum, and gauze, with a drop-off point at O’Higgins 1601, as they indicated through their contact numbers (+56 9 8672 3879 and +56 9 3719 0550).

Other organizations are also joining in to provide assistance. The Cocineros Unidos CCP group has announced they are accepting eye drops, water, and masks, with inquiries and donations through the number +56942897741, and stated that they will soon launch a campaign for food distribution.

Municipalities Across the Country

AMUCH, the Association of Municipalities, shared on social media: “THE MUNICIPALITIES OF CHILE HELP CHILE (…) Visit your municipality through their official channels to learn about official collection centers and safe and organized ways to collaborate. In difficult times, responsible information saves lives.”

Among various municipal authorities, the Municipality of Maipú, whose mayor, Tomás Vodanovic, announced on the same social media platform the establishment of a drop-off point in Plaza de Maipú starting Monday at 10:00 AM for collecting bottled water, non-perishable food, and pet food.