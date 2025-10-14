Solstico at GAM: Chamber Orchestra Presents Spanish Masterworks from Boccherini, Turina and Falla

Solstico Orchestra, an ensemble of musicians from the Municipal Theater of Santiago Philharmonic, brings to GAM three landmark works from the chamber and symphonic repertoire rooted in Spains musical tradition.

The ensemble continues its residency at GAM, broadening access to chamber music and promoting cultural exchange through a universal musical language.

“Solstico de Santiago was founded in 2012. A friend and I realized we lacked a space where we could perform as soloists. We decided to form this group—a collective of soloists to play concert music. It kept growing as colleagues reached out, more soloists joined, and soon we had a small chamber orchestra,” says Macarena Ferrer, the ensemble’s cofounder.

With this program, the goal is to lead Chilean audiences on a sonic journey that unites history, identity, and artistic expression.

The concert opens with Luigi Boccherini’s “Night Music of the Streets of Madrid,” Op. 30 No. 6 (1780), composed during his residence at the Spanish court. This string quintet evokes the nighttime scenes and sounds of Madrid, weaving in elements of urban popular music. Two violins, a viola, and two cellos will deliver the elegance of Classicism infused with the joy and bustle of Spain’s capital.

Joaqun Turina’s “Symphonic Rhapsody,” Op. 66 (1931)—originally written for piano and orchestra and presented here in a chamber arrangement—melds impressionist harmonies with melodic and rhythmic turns from Andalusian folklore and flamenco, creating a dialogue between modernity and tradition. Guest pianist Sebastian Arredondo will appear as soloist.

Finally, Manuel de Falla’s “Seven Spanish Popular Songs” (1914), heard in a version for voice and ensemble, is one of the most emblematic collections in Iberian song. The composer gathers traditional melodies from various regions of Spain, enriched with harmonic language characteristic of early 20th-century nationalist aesthetics. Chilean soprano Vanessa Rojas will bring this jewel of the Iberian vocal repertoire to life.

“I feel music has tremendous power: it can heal, nourish the spirit, and feed the soul. This is a beautiful program, and people should come because it speaks to our roots; besides, the entire program is in Spanish,” Ferrer concludes.

As part of its residency at GAM, Solstico has already offered a first concert with violinist Ana Liz Ojeda, within a Baroque cycle dedicated to Vivaldi.

The series will conclude in December with an unprecedented performance shaped by a public vote, allowing audiences to choose which works will be performed on stage.

The performances are at GAM on October 23 and 24 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.gam.cl.

