South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State Visit to Brazil Enhances Bilateral Trade and Cooperation

The President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, conducted a State visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The purpose of the trip was to expand bilateral trade and discuss partnership relations across a wide range of topics, particularly in tourism and investments. The leaders of both nations also attended the inauguration of the Brazil–South Africa Business Forum, as reported by Brazil de Fato, a partner of TV BRICS.

The Presidents discussed strengthening cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, energy and mineral resource extraction, environmental protection, food security and agricultural development, information technology, education, medicine, culture, and sports, according to the Brazilian government’s website.

During the official visit, several bilateral documents were signed, including a memorandum of understanding to promote trade and investment between the Brazilian Agency for Export and Investment Promotion (Apex-Brasil) and the South African Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), along with an updated action plan for 2026-2028 aimed at implementing the cooperation memorandum in tourism between Brazil and South Africa.

Furthermore, the Presidents confirmed their commitment to fulfilling all previously established agreements.

«There is enormous potential to develop industrial cooperation in certain sectors, including biofuels, agribusiness, aerospace industry, energy, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and automotive industries,» President Ramaphosa stated during the opening of the business forum in Brazil, remarks cited on the website of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

This cooperation, he added, «must include technology transfer and capacity development. South Africa and Brazil are not just trade partners. We are architects of a fairer international order.»

«South Africa serves as a strategic entry point for Brazil into the African continent, just as Brazil offers a gateway for South Africa to Latin America and the Caribbean. This visit strengthens these ties and supports broader regional interaction,» emphasized the South African leader.

In turn, the Brazilian President expressed solidarity with his South African counterpart on the issue of rare earth extraction, noting that both parties believe mineral resource processing should occur in the countries where they are extracted.

«So far, Brazil has only harnessed the potential of about 30 percent of its territory, and we have immense potential. It is now essential to establish partnerships to carry out the processing (of rare earths) here in Brazil. We can cooperate with South Africa by creating joint ventures for its development,» said Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian leader also thanked South Africa for its support of Brazil’s initiative to fund tropical forest protection (Tropical Forest Forever Facility, TFFF) and invited the country to deepen its participation in this program.

Additionally, the leaders of both nations expressed their willingness to continue collaborating on the establishment of a sanctuary for whale protection in the South Atlantic (SAWS).

BRICS

Lastly, the South African President notably highlighted Brazil’s presidency of BRICS in 2025.

According to Ramaphosa, Brazil’s priorities leading the bloc — such as cooperation among Global South countries and partnerships for social, economic, and environmental development — are also fundamental lines of South African diplomacy.

In this vein, the Presidents agreed to continue promoting economic and financial cooperation aimed at strengthening trade among BRICS countries, including the use of local currencies, and urged for the acceleration of completing the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy through 2030.

Both leaders underscored the importance of BRICS as a voice for the Global South, essential for fostering development, respecting multilateralism, and reaching consensus on matters of global relevance.

Source: TV BRICS