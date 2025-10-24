STELLA TERRAL: A Tribute to Renowned Chilean Poet Stella Díaz Varín at Teatro del Puente

Original article: Desde La Serena al Teatro del Puente: “STELLA TERRAL” rinde homenaje a Stella Díaz Varín

On October 28 and 29, the theatrical performance «STELLA TERRAL» will travel from La Serena to Santiago, honoring the Chilean writer Stella Díaz Varín. The shows will take place at Teatro del Puente in Santiago at 8:00 PM.

This production is part of TeatroPuerto’s «Escritoras Project» (@teatropuerto.cl), aimed at showcasing and highlighting the lives, legacies, and contributions of three significant Chilean writers: María Luisa Bombal, Teresa Wilms Montt, and Stella Díaz Varín.

This performing arts initiative transforms the space and actively engages the audience through a press conference setup that invokes the spirit of the La Serena-born author. Characterized by her irreverence, the work encourages reflection and questioning of themes like death, art, and politics.

Stella Díaz Varín (1926-2006) is celebrated as one of the most distinctive voices of 20th-century Chilean poetry, being part of the legendary Generation of ’50 alongside poets such as Enrique Lihn, Jorge Teillier, and Nicanor Parra.

Her life and work were marked by profound rebellion, critical perspectives on power, and intense writing that challenged the literary and social norms of her time. Once shrouded in myth and marginality, her legacy has emerged recently as a symbol of resilience, feminism, and creative freedom.

Nicked «La Colorina,» Stella became an unforgettable presence in Santiago’s bohemian scene of the 1950s. Her raspy voice, brutal honesty, and indomitable spirit earned her titles like «the boxing poet» and «the Chilean Bukowski.»

Stella was also an active member of the Intellectuals’ Alliance of Chile—led by Pablo Neruda—and the Society of Writers, where she mingled with notable figures like Alejandro Jodorowsky, José Donoso, and Luis Oyarzún. Her journey, marked by poverty, political persecution, and unwavering dedication to art and freedom, reflects the contradictions of an era and embodies the strength of a woman who lived and wrote unapologetically.

“STELLA TERRAL” doesn’t attempt to mimic or narrate the poet’s biography; instead, it seeks to evoke her spirit through an unconventional performance that blends live sound, poetry, and visual elements, creating an environment where theater and poetry intertwine. The audience is transformed from mere observers into participants in a ritual that revives the passions and tensions of a woman ahead of her time.

Additionally, the staging, produced in the Coquimbo Region, aims to contribute to decentralization and aesthetic diversity within the national theater landscape. In a context where artistic focus often centers on the capital, TeatroPuerto arises to celebrate the creative power of the north, bringing to Santiago a rich narrative woven from its light, language, and memory.

TeatroPuerto is supported by the Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage through its Collaborative Cultural Organizations Support Program.

Artistic Details of the Performance:

Direction: Rodrigo Zarricueta Chacana

Dramaturgy: Dayán Guerrero Montiel

Performance: April Gregory González

Scenic Design: Daniela Portillo Cisterna

Sound Design: Liliana Peña Gómez

Technical Coordination: Francisco Mancilla Ortiz

Production: Cristóbal Ovalle Vergara

Performances will take place on Tuesday, October 28, and Wednesday, October 29, at Teatro del Puente (located between the Pío Nono and Purísima bridges in Santiago), as part of the Teatro Regiones programming. Tickets can be purchased for $7,000 for general admission and $4,000 for students and seniors, through the Teatro del Puente website or directly on Ticket Plus.