Supreme Court Accepts Charges Against Former Minister Angela Vivanco for Corruption and Money Laundering

The Supreme Court has accepted the charges filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against former Supreme Court Minister Angela Vivanco Martínez, who is under investigation for various irregularities related to cases processed by the highest court.

In its ruling (case number 57.330-2025), the Second Chamber—inclusive of ministers Manuel Antonio Valderrama, Leopoldo Llanos, and María Cristina Gajardo, along with attorneys Juan Carlos Ferrada and Eduardo Gandulfo—determined that the legal requirements are met «and that the evidence provided is serious and credible enough to initiate a criminal process with all procedural guarantees for the participants.»

As a result, the Prosecutor’s Office is now able to request an arrest warrant and formal charges against the former judge for bribery and money laundering offenses.

