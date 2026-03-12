Supreme Court Reopens Case Against Prosecutor Luis Arroyo for Obstruction in ‘Operation Hurricane’

Original article: Suprema acoge recursos de queja y reabre causa contra fiscal Luis Arroyo por obstrucción a la investigación en la «Operación Huracán»

The Supreme Court has accepted the complaints against the ruling that ordered the definitive dismissal of prosecutor Luis Arroyo Palma (pictured), which means that the case against him for obstructing the investigation in the ‘Operation Hurricane’ case is reopened.

In a split decision, the Second Chamber of the highest court – composed of Justices Manuel Antonio Valderrama, Leopoldo Llanos, Justices María Teresa Letelier, María Cristina Gajardo, and acting attorney Juan Carlos Ferrada – found fault or abuse in the contested ruling issued by a chamber of the Court of Appeals of Temuco, which, it should be noted, confirmed the closure of the case in late 2023.

According to the ruling, «it cannot be credibly established that the requirements for definite dismissal under section a) of article 250 of the Criminal Procedure Code are met,» meaning that «it must necessarily be concluded that the judges involved have committed serious fault or abuse that must be rectified by this means.»

As previously reported by El Ciudadano, during the investigation of the so-called ‘Operation Hurricane,’ prosecutor Arroyo was said to have been aware of the staged actions and may have influenced the process.

For this reason, he was accused of obstruction and of having deleted conversations from his WhatsApp with Carabineros Major Patricio Marín, who was ultimately convicted in January 2026 of five counts of public document forgery and three counts of obstruction of investigation.

