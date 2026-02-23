Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment of Joaquín Lavín León for Tax Fraud and Other Crimes

Original article: Corte Suprema confirma desafuero de Joaquín Lavín León por fraude al fisco y otros delitos

The Supreme Court confirmed on Monday, February 23, the ruling that accepted the impeachment of Deputy Joaquín Lavín, who is now eligible to face charges for tax fraud, influence peddling, and the forgery and malicious use of private commercial instruments.

Meanwhile, the full court, in a split decision, rejected the request regarding tax-related crimes, thereby overturning the ruling from the Santiago Court of Appeals that had initially supported the request.

According to the Judicial Power bulletin, the complete ruling will be drafted and communicated in the coming days.

🔴 LIVE: Supreme Court confirms ruling that accepted the impeachment of Deputy Joaquín Lavín León. 🎥 https://t.co/YYB2ZmapBN pic.twitter.com/LH2oikckTP — Poder Judicial Chile (@PJudicialChile) February 23, 2026

