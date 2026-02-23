Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment of Joaquín Lavín León for Tax Fraud and Other Crimes

The right-wing deputy and husband of former Maipú mayor Cathy Barriga is also accused of influence peddling and forgery, among other charges.

Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment of Joaquín Lavín León for Tax Fraud and Other Crimes
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Corte Suprema confirma desafuero de Joaquín Lavín León por fraude al fisco y otros delitos

The Supreme Court confirmed on Monday, February 23, the ruling that accepted the impeachment of Deputy Joaquín Lavín, who is now eligible to face charges for tax fraud, influence peddling, and the forgery and malicious use of private commercial instruments.

Meanwhile, the full court, in a split decision, rejected the request regarding tax-related crimes, thereby overturning the ruling from the Santiago Court of Appeals that had initially supported the request.

According to the Judicial Power bulletin, the complete ruling will be drafted and communicated in the coming days.

We will continue to provide updates. Read more about this topic:

Revealing the ‘Lavín Jr. Mode’: The network that misused public funds for private business, millionaire fraud, and political machinery

Impeachment of Lavín: Senator Fabiola Campillai reiterated call to process bill suspending salary for impeached lawmakers

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Elected Senator Miguel Ángel Calisto: Investigation into Alleged Tax Fraud Continues

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Senator-Elect Miguel Ángel Calisto Faces Formal Charges Following Loss of Immunity for Alleged Tax Fraud

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Senator Status Grants "New Immunity" to Miguel Ángel Calisto: Formal Charges Suspended Amid Tax Fraud Investigation

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Supreme Court to Prison: Preventive Detention Ordered for Ángela Vivanco in Belarusian Doll Case

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Supreme Court Convicts Former Joint Command Agents for the Disappearance of Communist Leader in 1976

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Supreme Court Confirms Absolvement of Fuente-Alba, Sparking Criticism of Prosecutor José Morales

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Prosecutor Appeals Suspension of Judicial Proceedings Against Deputy Calisto

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Angela Vivanco Bets Everything on the Supreme Court: Appeals to Overturn Corruption Charges

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Former Rancagua Mayor Juan Godoy Sentenced to 12 Years for Bribery, Fraud, and Money Laundering

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano