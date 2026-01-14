Original article: Encuesta revela que 91% de los venezolanos respalda a Delcy Rodríguez como presidenta encargada y 95% rechaza agresión de EE.UU.

Survey Reveals 91% of Venezuelans Support Delcy Rodríguez as Interim President, 95% Reject U.S. Aggression

A recent opinion study conducted by Hinterlaces shows that 91% of Venezuelans believe it is crucial to support the efforts of interim President Delcy Rodríguez.

The survey, titled «Monitor País,» indicates that 95% of participants oppose military aggression from the United States, while 94% expressed their disapproval of the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, during the attacks carried out on January 3 in the Caribbean nation.

The report highlights a broad national consensus on the need for institutional cohesion and support for leadership during a political crisis fueled by the aggression from the U.S. government under President Donald Trump.

Additionally, 79% of respondents reported having «a favorable opinion» of the current interim president.

It is important to note that on the morning of January 3, Venezuela experienced an unprecedented military incursion, when special operations forces from the United States executed bombings in Miranda, Aragua, La Guaira, and in the capital, Caracas. The attacks resulted in over one hundred deaths among civilians and military personnel, along with dozens of injuries.

The operation concluded with the kidnapping of President Maduro and the First Lady to U.S. territory, where they are presently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial on charges of «narcoterrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the U.S.»

Both faced U.S. federal judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in Manhattan on January 5, where they pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

79% Have «Favorable Opinion» of Rodríguez and Her Management

Due to Maduro’s forced absence, the Supreme Court designated Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as the interim president of Venezuela.

According to the Hinterlaces study, 79% of respondents said they have «a favorable opinion» of Rodríguez and her leadership.

Moreover, 92% of Venezuelans identified as «Chavistas» support her as interim president and appreciate her immediate response to the crisis triggered by Maduro’s kidnapping.

These results highlight her seriousness and competence in maintaining constitutional continuity and domestic peace.

This data comes from opinions across three sectors of the country: «Chavistas, Ni-Ni, and those who lean toward the opposition,» noted the president of the polling firm, Oscar Schémel.

Schémel proposed that the unity of revolutionary forces around the current leadership indicates that the movement transcends individual leadership, consolidating as a national strength, according to the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN).

Institutional Resilience Against Trump’s Aggression

In an interview with state channel VTV, the president of Hinterlaces explained that, unlike the strategic goals of the Trump administration’s aggression—focused on sowing panic and fracturing social cohesion—the citizens’ response has been unity around the presidential figure.

It was pointed out that citizens clearly identify the illegal detention of the president as a direct attack on Venezuela’s sovereignty, which has actually strengthened national identity rather than weakened it.

He emphasized that the current collective perception focuses on five pillars: the preservation of peace, institutional advancement, political negotiation, strengthening the State, and substantial improvement in the quality of life.