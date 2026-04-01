Tarpán Magazine Releases In-Depth Dossier on the People’s Republic of China

This compilation, consisting of six articles, is structured around three main themes and features contributions from authors in Chile, Argentina, Spain, and Moldova, across various disciplines.

Tarpán Magazine Releases In-Depth Dossier on the People’s Republic of China
The Citizen

Original article: Revista Tarpán publica dossier sobre la República Popular China

Tarpán Magazine published its inaugural informative dossier on March 26, titled «People’s Republic of China: Politics, Economy, and Society,» as part of its mission to enhance knowledge about the Eurasian world in Latin America.

This compilation gathers contributions from authors in Chile, Argentina, Spain, and Moldova, coming from various disciplines.

Comprising six articles, the work is structured around three main themes.

The first theme focuses on China’s economic development, which constitutes the bulk of the dossier. It covers the paradigm of «Reform and Opening Up» and the role of the state in first-generation special economic zones, as well as the structural transformation of the western interior regions, highlighting the cases of Chongqing and Sichuan from 1978 to 2015.

The second theme addresses two long-standing geopolitical debates: the historical evolution of Hong Kong from its annexation by the United Kingdom during the Opium Wars to its return to China in 1997, and its current challenges, along with the presence of Islam in China, its historical background, and contemporary issues.

The publication concludes with an article about Spanish presence in Shanghai, exploring the political, economic, and cultural relations between the Iberian community and the city from the 19th century to the present.

Founded in late 2022, Tarpán Magazine serves as a multidisciplinary platform for analyzing the Eurasian world in Spanish.

Download the complete dossier HERE

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