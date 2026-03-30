Teachers’ Union: Violence in Schools Cannot Be Solved Solely with Metal Detectors or Backpack Checks

Original article: Colegio de Profesores: La violencia no se va a resolver solo con detectores de metal o revisión de mochilas

In response to the Government’s announcement regarding proposed legislation to allow backpack checks in educational institutions and the installation of metal detector gates, the Chilean Teachers’ Union has stated that while they do not oppose such measures, these solutions alone will not resolve school violence.

National president of the Teachers’ Union, Mario Aguilar, emphasized that as educators, they expect a more comprehensive approach to such a serious and important issue as violence in schools, noting that this matter cannot be resolved solely through the installation of detectors or backpack inspections.

«We do not oppose if a school community feels the need to install a gate or check backpacks for their peace of mind, but we do not believe it is the fundamental solution, and that is what we want to highlight,» added the union leader.

Mental Health

Aguilar pointed out that «this is a much deeper problem with social roots that must be primarily addressed from a mental health perspective.»

«Any measures taken, if not addressed through serious, effective policies with necessary resources and professional support across Chile’s schools regarding mental health, will not lead to a solution,» he stressed.

In conclusion, the president of the Teachers’ Union urged the Government, the Minister of Education, and the President of the Republic «to ensure that this does not end up just as announcements intended for communication, which may appear to have an immediate effect but lack effectiveness. While such measures regarding entry control may be necessary in certain locations, the fundamental problem will not be resolved with these actions, but rather through an integral approach, especially addressing mental health outcomes,» Aguilar concluded.

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