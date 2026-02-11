Original article: Teatro Biobío anuncia función de «La pérgola de las flores» en apoyo a los damnificados por los recientes incendios

Teatro Biobío to Host Benefit Performance of ‘La pérgola de las flores’ Supporting Fire Victims

Written by Isidora Aguirre and premiered in 1960, ‘La pérgola de las flores’ holds a unique place in the history of Chilean theater. This classic was able to capture the social and urban tensions of its time while remaining accessible to popular audiences.

At Teatro Biobío, the adaptation by the Penquista company El Retorno Biobío has evolved to incorporate a significant social dimension: it was first staged as a charity performance following the forest fires that ravaged the region in 2023, and it makes its return on Saturday, February 28, at 7:00 PM, once again taking the stage as a benefit performance in light of the current emergency situation.

«In 2023, in collaboration with the Provincial Department of Education, Teatro Biobío allocated the funds raised from the performance to the Colico Alto School in the municipality of Santa Juana by providing in-kind support for the development of educational activities,» shared representatives from the cultural institution.

This 2023 performance formed part of a broader set of solidarity actions spearheaded by the theater, aimed at supporting communities and artists affected in the region, engaging over 1,600 people through performances, concerts, and a school supply collection campaign for educational establishments.

Now, in response to the ongoing crisis caused by forest fires, Teatro Biobío has launched the «Todo Suma» campaign, dedicating its weekly programming to fundraising efforts, among other initiatives.

Within this framework, theatrical productions featuring local, national, and international companies were presented, along with national films catering to diverse audiences.

“In the face of emergencies, such as what the Biobío Region is currently experiencing, we understand that a theater with a public vocation must serve the community. The benefit performance of ‘La pérgola de las flores’ is part of a sustained effort to bring together the artistic community and audiences, channeling concrete support and offering spaces for gathering, comfort, and cultural participation during difficult times,” stated Manuel Ubilla, Program and Marketing Director of Teatro Biobío.

Ubilla also noted that the decision to present ‘La pérgola de las flores’ as a charitable performance relates to its remarkable ability to attract audiences.

“Every time this version of the play has been staged, it has sold out,” said Monserrat Cifuentes, the actress portraying Carmela. “Moreover, the play has the ability to bring joy and unify people, which we believe is crucial in complex and sensitive situations like this,” added Raúl Pizarro-Enríquez, director of the production.

A Cherished Classic of Chilean Theater

The story unfolds in the early decades of the 20th century, when the flower sellers of Santiago confront urban modernization that threatens their livelihoods, alongside the arrival of Carmela, a young peasant who enters the city amid profound changes.

“This production, however, proposes a contemporary interpretation of the original text while preserving its musical and choral structure,” noted representatives from Teatro Biobío.

“The play includes nods to current trends to resonate better with new generations, along with references related to the local culture of the Penquista region, even though it is set in Santiago. We emphasize that talking about the territory is important for people to feel connected,” explained the director of the production.

Additionally, from a gender perspective, the female characters drive the dramatic rhythm: “They are the heroines, the ones who resist, defend, and love. While this is characteristic of Aguirre’s dramaturgy, this version further intensifies these traits with the daring, authenticity, and strength of these actresses,” asserted Francisco Cancino, the actor playing Tomasito, Carmela’s love interest.

The play is suitable for all ages and features a regional cast including Monserrat Cifuentes, Francisco Cancino, Christian Winter, Cristóbal Troncoso, Sebastián Rojas, Viviana Flores, Alexis Ulloa, Maira Perales, Constanza Sarkis, Karin Wilkomirsky, Julio Muñoz, Karen Mieres, and Tomás Gutiérrez.

Tickets will be available on a “pay what you can” basis, with suggested prices of $3,000, $5,000, $7,000, and $10,000.

All proceeds will go towards supporting individuals and communities affected by the fires in the Biobío Region.