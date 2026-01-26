Teatro ICTUS Premieres New Production «Violeta, Fragments of a Vine» from the Pájaro Azul Workshop

The production offers a contemporary re-reading of Violeta Parra through the sensitivity and critical perspective of new generations. The play will be presented on January 29, 30, and 31 at 8:00 PM in the Sala la Comedia at Teatro ICTUS.

Teatro ICTUS Premieres New Production «Violeta, Fragments of a Vine» from the Pájaro Azul Workshop
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Teatro ICTUS recibe el nuevo estreno del Taller de Montaje «Pájaro Azul»: Violeta, retazos de una Parra

Teatro ICTUS Premieres New Production «Violeta, Fragments of a Vine» from the Pájaro Azul Workshop

Under the banner #ICTUSCOMMUNITIES – where Teatro ICTUS commits to supporting and providing a platform for new generations of artists working in community – the iconic venue hosts 12 talented adolescent actors and actresses in their latest production, «Violeta, Fragments of a Vine.»

This performance is the culmination of the Pájaro Azul Workshop, an advanced educational project involving 10 months of research, acting training, and musical preparation.

Directed by actor, director, and theater and film coach Khaled Darwich, the project is developed as an artistic residency in collaboration with the «Comunidad Escénica,» an essential space for nurturing artists and professional scenic processes.

The play is a collective creation that reinterprets the figure of Violeta Parra through the lens of new generations. The script is built from fragments of her life, letters, and live songs from the national icon, offering a sensitive and contemporary exploration aimed at understanding her not just as an icon, but as a living thought.

The story follows a group of students and their teacher embarking on a mysterious quest about the iconic folk singer, attempting to revive her through snippets of her life, letters, and live songs, and in doing so, to achieve a deeper understanding of her.

Event Details

January 29, 30, and 31
8:00 PM
Merced 349, Teatro ICTUS
Purchase tickets through Ticketplus
Ticket price: $6,000 general admission

The cast features Emiliano Monroy, Violeta Ramos, Amparo Lamilla, Amanda Jiménez, Camilo Bugueño, Naima Tanter, Alondra González, Rafael Carvallo, Josela Sánchez, Julieta Vargas, Mitsabed Montes, and Leon Albornoz, with performances running from January 29 to 31 at 8:00 PM at Teatro ICTUS.

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

"Caballo": ICTUS Theatre Premieres New Production at Santiago a Mil International Festival

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Teatro ICTUS Revives Acclaimed Co-Production: "V A N I A. Scenes from Rural Life"

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Ciclos Íntimos ICTUS 2026 Presents "Utopías Demodé": The Debut Album from Ártica and Las Magnéticas

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

La Nueva Imperial Concludes Successful Tour with Historic Unplugged Session at ICTUS Theater on December 21

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Intimate Concerts and Renewed Classics Highlight November Lineup at Teatro ICTUS

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Limited Engagement of "Perro Muerto" at Teatro ICTUS: A Generational Reflection on Trauma and Memory

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Teatro ICTUS recibe el nuevo estreno del Taller de Montaje "Pájaro Azul": Violeta, retazos de una Parra

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

Theatrical Production "SUMAR, Archives of Failure" Premieres at GAM, Adapting Diamela Eltit's Important Novel

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Santiago Hosts Charity Performance of "Freire, the Epic of the Provinces" to Support Fire Victims in Southern Chile

Hace 5 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano