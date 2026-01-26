Original article: Teatro ICTUS recibe el nuevo estreno del Taller de Montaje «Pájaro Azul»: Violeta, retazos de una Parra

Teatro ICTUS Premieres New Production «Violeta, Fragments of a Vine» from the Pájaro Azul Workshop

Under the banner #ICTUSCOMMUNITIES – where Teatro ICTUS commits to supporting and providing a platform for new generations of artists working in community – the iconic venue hosts 12 talented adolescent actors and actresses in their latest production, «Violeta, Fragments of a Vine.»

This performance is the culmination of the Pájaro Azul Workshop, an advanced educational project involving 10 months of research, acting training, and musical preparation.

Directed by actor, director, and theater and film coach Khaled Darwich, the project is developed as an artistic residency in collaboration with the «Comunidad Escénica,» an essential space for nurturing artists and professional scenic processes.

The play is a collective creation that reinterprets the figure of Violeta Parra through the lens of new generations. The script is built from fragments of her life, letters, and live songs from the national icon, offering a sensitive and contemporary exploration aimed at understanding her not just as an icon, but as a living thought.

The story follows a group of students and their teacher embarking on a mysterious quest about the iconic folk singer, attempting to revive her through snippets of her life, letters, and live songs, and in doing so, to achieve a deeper understanding of her.

Event Details

January 29, 30, and 31

8:00 PM

Merced 349, Teatro ICTUS

Purchase tickets through Ticketplus

Ticket price: $6,000 general admission

The cast features Emiliano Monroy, Violeta Ramos, Amparo Lamilla, Amanda Jiménez, Camilo Bugueño, Naima Tanter, Alondra González, Rafael Carvallo, Josela Sánchez, Julieta Vargas, Mitsabed Montes, and Leon Albornoz, with performances running from January 29 to 31 at 8:00 PM at Teatro ICTUS.

El Ciudadano