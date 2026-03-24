Original article: Teherán desmiente contactos con Washington y denuncia bombardeos contra su infraestructura energética

Tehran Rejects Talks with Washington and Accuses Them of Attacking Energy Infrastructure

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the Iranian government has categorically denied the existence of any bilateral negotiations following statements by U.S. President Donald Trump. Concurrently, Iran condemned ongoing bombings by Washington and Tel Aviv targeting its energy infrastructure.

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, described Trump’s remarks as a component of a media strategy intended to obscure the military and political setbacks faced by the Washington-Tel Aviv alliance against the Islamic nation.

«No negotiations have been held with the United States,» the senior official stated in a message posted on his social media account.

The legislator suggested that this maneuver is an effort by the White House to divert public attention and manipulate financial and oil markets.

2/ No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 23, 2026

«False news is being used to manipulate financial and oil markets, and to escape the mess in which the United States and Israel are trapped,» he asserted.

In his message, Ghalibaf indicated that while the U.S. resorts to «fake news,» the Iranian people remain steadfast in their objectives, demanding full and repentant retribution from those who have perpetrated aggressions against them.

He also emphasized that all officials firmly back the new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and the nation, uniting at a time of maximum tension.

It is worth recalling that Khamenei was elected following the assassination of his predecessor and father, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, during an Israeli-American attack on his office in Tehran on February 28, the first day of the war.

Since then, the Persian nation has faced indiscriminate bombings from Tel Aviv and Washington, resulting in over 1,550 deaths, including more than 200 children, while another 18,000 have been injured.

What Did Trump Say?

The Iranian denial came after Donald Trump stated to the press that his administration had held talks with Tehran in the past two days, describing them as «very positive and productive.»

The U.S. President claimed these dialogues aimed at achieving a «complete and total» resolution of hostilities in the Middle East, adding that «important points of agreement» had been reached.

«I would say almost all points,» insisted the far-right leader, who went as far as to assert that the talks were going «very well» and that if this direction continues, the conflict could come to an end.

He also indicated that Washington is in contact with the «most respected» man in the country, identifying him as the «leader.» However, he specified that this was not the new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

«Nobody has heard anything from him […] we don’t know if he is still alive,» he said, attempting to cast doubt on the political stability of the Persian nation.

The Iranian government promptly reacted to these assertions, rejecting them outright.

In an official statement, the Persian Foreign Ministry denied the existence of ongoing dialogue with the U.S., labeling Trump’s comments as desperate attempts to influence the global economy.

They argued that these statements are part of «efforts to reduce energy prices and buy time to implement their military plans,» as reported by RT.

Attacks on Iran’s Energy Infrastructure Persist

This accusation gained particular relevance hours later when attacks on critical points of Iran’s energy infrastructure were confirmed.

Islamic Republic media reported military aggression targeting strategic facilities located in the cities of Isfahan and Jorramchar.

In Isfahan, a city located in central Iran, significant damage was reported at the gas administration building and a gas reduction station. The explosions also affected nearby residences, although authorities have not specified if there were fatalities.

At the second location mentioned, the western city of Jorramchar, reports indicate a direct attack on the gas pipeline supplying the local power plant.

It is important to note that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has made it clear that they would respond «in kind» to the U.S. if further attacks on power plants and key Persian infrastructure occurred.

«Iran will respond by attacking the regime’s power plants and those of the countries in the region that supply electricity to U.S. bases, as well as the economic, industrial, and energy infrastructures in which the Americans have a stake,» they stated in a communication.