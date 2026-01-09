Original article: Querellantes de «Operación Huracán» piden a Kast y la derecha que dejen de criminalizar a Temucuicui: «Carabineros realizó un montaje»

Temucuicui Community Calls on Kast and Right-Wing Politicians to Stop Criminalizing Them Following ‘Operation Hurricane’ Verdict

In the wake of the verdict convicting five Carabineros officers and one civilian in the controversial ‘Operation Hurricane,’ the plaintiffs and those affected by the incident urged political figures on the right, including elected President José Kast, to acknowledge the judicial decision and cease the criminalization of the Temucuicui community.

Karina Riquelme, one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers, stated, «What happened here is overdue but confirms what has been asserted: the criminalizing rhetoric directed particularly at the Temucuicui community has been echoed today by politicians and even the newly elected president.»

She further emphasized that it would be beneficial for them to «reconsider their discourse in light of this ruling. Continuing to assert that Temucuicui consists of criminal elements, as articulated by currently serving and newly elected politicians, seems contrary to institutional integrity, the rule of law, and damages the potential relationship new authorities could foster with the Mapuche people,” Riquelme noted.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Huenchullán, a victim and plaintiff, remarked after the hearing that the mixed sentencing «gives a sense of a certain degree of impunity, and the years that have elapsed since these Carabineros committed their crimes, until the sentence, which is 8 years, leaves us feeling a certain level of impunity.»

Huenchullán believes the defendants «have enjoyed a level of impunity and continue to seek it. The attorney for General Blu has just filed a motion for nullity which clearly aims to annul and maintain the impunity granted by the judicial system in these cases. When the victims are Mapuche, the judicial response is markedly different than when the victims are not Mapuche,” he questioned.

Contemplating the ruling, Manuela Royo, another plaintiff’s lawyer, described it as «very significant, as it reveals that Carabineros conducted a setup against Mapuche leaders, perpetrated through ideological and documentary falsification used to request preventive detention, leading to criminalization while violating not only human rights but also affecting public trust.»

Eduardo Painevilo, also a plaintiff’s lawyer, concurred, stating this case «not only undermines public faith and the justice system but also impacts the Chilean intelligence framework.»

Finally, Karina Riquelme warned of the need to review the number of imprisoned Mapuche individuals today, expressing concern over the ongoing persecution, asserting that intelligence operations continue against Mapuche leaders.

