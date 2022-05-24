The «Ficondón» (Ficondom) arrives in Colombia, a controversial campaign bet by the right-wing candidate that has ‘heated up’ the social networks. Would you use it?

The conservative candidate for the Presidency of Colombia, Federico ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez, has become the subject of ridicule and memes on social networks, after his electoral campaign team began to deliver condoms with the brand «Ficondón» .

The condoms, which show a sticker with the candidate’s smiling face, are accompanied by the phrase: «Ficondón, think before you act! Take care and vote this May 29». Condoms are handed out at Guitiérrez campaign events by the group called «Jóvenes con Fico», who target the youth community.

The controversial electoral strategy quickly reached social networks, where a variety of users expressed their opinions, made fun of it and created memes about the ‘Ficondóns’.

Among the comments, for example, there is criticism against Gutiérrrez’s campaign adviser, who is questioned if he could be an enemy of the candidate. «What will be the advertising strategy behind the Ficondón? A big (A word play with the word ‘grande’ (big) for «glande» (glans) Failure? ”, wrote another user.

Ficondón?

Es la única cabeza que tienen en una campaña presidencial?

Su asesor de campaña es su enemigo?

«How are they going to name it the Ficondón?»

«Thank God those who invented the ‘Ficondón’ use condoms, please do not reproduce. All is well with anyone they vote for, but how are they going to put it – a condom) the name of ‘ficondón’?”, wondered a user of the social networks.

The issue has also become the subject of local news, where they explain that the strategy was deployed in the streets, outside universities and in nightclubs.

According to the followers of ‘Fico’, this campaign also seeks to promote sex education, prevent diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

The opinions of the users also pointed to the quality of the condom and the jokes about the next election, which will be held on May 29. «They say, those who have used it, that the ‘ficondón’ breaks in the first round», commented a tweeter.

«They took the condoms from Today’s batch 2106572316 and called it ‘Ficondón’ «, said another user, referring to the batch of defective condoms that Colombian health authorities ordered to be removed from the market in mid-April.

«If the man I am dating takes out a ‘Ficondón’, I immediately get dressed and leave without coming. And that is that!”, commented a user.

Among the mockery of the electoral strategy, comments were made such as The Simpsons had also predicted «the consequences of the Ficondón».

Other users published several memes with comments related to the candidate, Uribism, and paramilitarism.

In addition, a tweeter posted a message to see who was interested in going to a ‘Fico’ campaign party and then using the controversial condom.

The dispute over the House of Nariño, which has taken place in a climate of tension and polarization, maintains as main rivals ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez and the candidate for the Historical Pact, the leftist Gustavo Petro, who leads the polls.

The first round of the presidential elections will be held on May 29. That day, if any of the candidates manages to get 50% plus one of the votes, they will be elected as Head of State, otherwise, the two candidates with the most votes will have to continue campaigning for the second round that is set for the 19 June 2022.