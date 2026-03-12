The Peculiar «No Kiss» Between Kast and His Wife Sparks Social Media Buzz

Original article: El extraño “no beso” entre Kast y su esposa (video)

During the traditional greeting from the presidential balcony of the Palace of La Moneda, a moment between President José Antonio Kast and his wife turned into one of the most talked-about events of the day: the so-called «no kiss».

As the president addressed the crowd gathered outside the government headquarters, chants of «kiss, kiss!» echoed from the plaza—a typical scene during such ceremonies when the head of state publicly introduces his spouse.

At that moment, Kast turned toward his wife, seemingly intending to respond to the public’s clamor. She also leaned in, but the gesture was left hanging in an ambiguous moment: the kiss never materialized. The brief yet telling instant, captured by cameras and phones of onlookers, quickly spread across social media platforms.

What would normally be a spontaneous display of affection became a curious public image, a kiss that wasn’t.

In politics, symbols and gestures can communicate as much as speeches do. Therefore, this incident did not go unnoticed by observers and commentators, who began to speculate whether the moment was simply an awkward pause or a sign of a more distant relationship than what is portrayed in public.

Indeed, amidst a meticulously choreographed event like the greeting from the presidential balcony, the small gesture—or the lack thereof—drew significant attention, leaving a fleeting yet suggestive impression at the start of a new political cycle.

El Ciudadano