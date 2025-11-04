Original article: Obra «La Fundación» vuelve al Teatro Camilo Henríquez: Una sátira sobre el pinochetismo que incomoda y hace reír

The Play «La Fundación» Returns to Teatro Camilo Henríquez: A Provocative Satire on Pinochetism That Both Provokes and Amuses

Following a successful debut with full-house attendance and positive reviews from both the audience and critics, the theatrical production «La Fundación: Denialism and the Dispute of Truth in Chile» will once again take the stage at Teatro Camilo Henríquez for a brief run from November 20 to 22.

Written and directed by Nicolás Fernandois, this production from Teatro en Casa, in collaboration with Teatro Camilo Henríquez, returns at a time when the current electoral context invites reflection on the rise of far-right ideas, denialism, and hate speech in contemporary Chile.

The play is inspired by a true event that took place in 2012 when a group of actors was hired by the Pinochet Foundation to create a work honoring the dictator and narrating “the true history” of the military coup in Chile.

Today, this performance recreates that event in the form of satire, creating tension around the predominant denialist discourses in the country while prompting reflection on the ethical boundaries of art.

In this sense, the play offers a sharp critique: “The work has this clause that allows it to laugh at the terrible,” comments actress Ana Burgos, who is also responsible for costume design.

“It does not incite rejection or seek to judge; instead, it exposes both denialist discourse and the precariousness of our industry along with the contradictions that artists face. It directly confronts you: to what extent are we willing to sell ourselves?” Burgos proposes.

The cast includes Avril Aurora, Jaime Leiva, Benjamín Rivas, and Marcelo Salinas, who also handles the lighting design. Set designer Fernandois and sound designer Dante Parra round out the creative team. Together, they achieve a minimalist and symbolic aesthetic on stage that enhances the irony of the text, consolidating a poetic that has characterized their scenic exploration: an investigation into memory, politics, and creative freedom.

«La Fundación: Denialism and the Dispute of Truth in Chile» stands out as one of the most incisive proposals in this year’s programming at Teatro Camilo Henríquez. Premiering in August as part of the cycle ‘Where Does Memory Lie?’, the production is part of Project 73/25, an initiative aimed at connecting new generations with the country’s recent history through artistic creation.

“Memory is not just something from the past; it is something that permeates our present,” says Bárbara Nash, executive director of the theater. “When that memory intersects with a young perspective and theatrical creation, it transforms into a powerful tool for understanding who we are,” Nash adds.

Moreover, director Nicolás Fernandois praised Teatro Camilo Henríquez as “a political stronghold, a space that aligns coherently with such proposals. This play could not have existed in a venue that did not have such a categorical view of what is happening in the country.”

“It’s been a long process. Since 2013, we have tried to stage it multiple times, but I believe the time allowed us to mature our perspective and find the right social context. Today, the play comes as a result of a journey of scenic investigation that includes works like Goodbye Mr. President (2019), Dina 1973 – The Clinic (2023), and Country Crust (2024),” Fernandois indicated.

Actor Marcelo Salinas expressed that the reception from the initial run exceeded all expectations: “It was short but very intense. We had full houses, positive reviews, and a diverse audience that connected with the satire and reflection. In this new season, we hope to reach more generations and have the play spark necessary conversations about the times of denialism we are living through,” he says.

The return of «La Fundación…» occurs in a politically charged context following the presidential primaries: “It’s a fitting scenario,” Salinas notes. “The theater is once again engaging with current events and making a statement in light of this uncertainty. It is necessary to highlight denialist practices and defend the value of art as a critical space,” the actor emphasizes.

Details

From November 20 to 22 at Teatro Camilo Henríquez – Amunátegui #31, Santiago (Metro La Moneda). Performances Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 PM, with a special matinee function on Saturday at 4:00 PM.

Tickets available at the theater box office one hour before the show and through the Ticketplus.cl system.

Ticket prices: $10,000 for the general public online and $8,000 at the box office, $5,000 for students, $7,000 for people with reduced mobility, $4,000 for presale, $2,500 for seniors, and $3,000 for students from theater, dance, and journalism schools nationwide. The matinee function will have a general price of $6,000, 2×1 for the migrant community at all functions.

El Ciudadano