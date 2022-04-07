A federal investigation into the taxes and finances of Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, is underway and it has gained momentum in recent months.

A flurry of witnesses has testified to federal investigators in recent months, with more expected to do so in the coming weeks, AP reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.

This investigation against Hunter dates back to 2018, before his father was elected president in November 2020. It investigates multiple international financial and business transactions, with a focus on dealings with Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan and other places, informs RT.

In December 2020, a month after the presidential election, Hunter confirmed the existence of the investigation. In a statement issued at the time, he said he was «confident that a professional and objective review» would show that he handled his affairs «lawfully and properly, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors».

This investigation, led by David Weiss, the federal prosecutor in Wilmington, Delaware – a ‘leftover’ from the Donald Trump administration – examines whether Hunter and his partners violated some laws, such as money laundering, taxation and foreign lobbying, as well as regulations on firearms and others.

According to US media information, investigators have interviewed Hunter’s business associates, lobbyists and even the woman with whom he had one of his children.

The New York Times reported that Hunter had paid outstanding tax bills; however, that would not have solved his legal problems, since taxes are only one element of the investigation.

One of the edges of the investigation has to do with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company in which Hunter joined its executive board when his father was vice president, during the Barack Obama administration.

Hunter served on the Burisma board of directors, earning more than $50,000 a month, from 2014 to 2019. Part of that period coincides with his father’s time as US vice president, and he was appointed by Obama to handle affairs with Ukraine.

In October 2020, the New York Post reported on an alleged email in which a Burisma adviser, identified as Vadym Pozharskyi, apparently thanked Hunter for inviting him to meet Joe Biden when he was vice president.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me the opportunity to meet your father and spend some time together. It is really an honor and a pleasure», says the email dated April 17, 2015, to which the media had access.

The information was taken from a computer left behind by Hunter at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019.

When asked about the allegations during his presidential election campaign, Joe Biden called it a «smear campaign».

In April 2021, Hunter, in an interview with the BBC, acknowledged that Burisma saw his name «as gold» and that this played an important role in hiring him and appointing him to the board of directors.

Last week, The Washington Post published an article discussing Hunter’s million-dollar deals with a Chinese energy company, specifically CEFC China Energy.

In the text, it indicates that over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid 4.8 million dollars to entities controlled by Hunter and his uncle, according to documents accessed by the media, including information from the abandoned laptop.

Last Thursday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said that Joe Biden was not lying in 2020, during a presidential election debate, when he claimed that his son did not earn money in China or participate in unethical business deals abroad.

The computer

The computer left behind by Hunter continues to be an important part of the investigations. At the end of March, media such as The Washington Post and The New York Times finally recognized the authenticity of the emails found on the president’s son’s laptop, after pointing out that cyber forensic experts validated the material on the hard drive.

Although this scandal dates from 2020, these media outlets admitted the existence of the computer and that the emails linking it to illegal businesses abroad are authentic when Joe Biden is already «safe in the White House», criticizes the New York Post, which has published about it (the ‘abandoned’ computer) since the controversy began.

«From the beginning, they knew that the information» from the emails and the computer «was real, they just didn’t want to talk» about it, reproaches the media.

Hundreds of emails and documents were found on the computer linking the US president’s son to a Ukrainian chemical laboratory company specializing in research into diseases that can cause pandemics and «could be used as biological weapons».

Last week, the head of Russia’s Radioactive, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, Igor Kirillov, reported at a press conference that Hunter Biden’s investment fund was involved in «financing biological programs on Ukrainian territory».