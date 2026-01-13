«Those Who Approved It Should Answer»: Lawmakers Express Outrage Over Ruling That Exonerated Crespo and Criticize the ‘Naín Retamal Law’

Original article: «Que respondan los que la aprobaron»: Diputadas lamentaron fallo que absolvió a Crespo y criticaron la «ley Naín Retamal»

Immediate reactions followed the judicial ruling that, citing the Naín Retamal Law, exonerated former Carabinero Claudio Crespo despite evidence confirming that he shot and blinded Gustavo Gatica during a demonstration.

From Congress, lawmakers of the Communist Party spoke out, recalling the political responsibility of those in Parliament who voted in favor of this legislation, which, according to the director of Amnesty International in Chile, provides a «cloak of impunity» to Carabineros.

Initially, lawmaker Lorena Pizarro stated, «Anyone could have been a victim of Crespo. Each of us who went to Plaza Dignidad to reclaim dignity for Chile could have faced this. It could have happened to anyone.»

She further asserted, «Those who initiated it must answer, those who approved it must answer (the Naín Retamal Law), and they will have to respond when it is enforced from March 11 without any shame,» she noted.

«This committee had intended to appeal to the Constitutional Court to reject this bill. And I must say, the government proclaimed it at 8 a.m. so we wouldn’t be able to appeal to the TC. They must take responsibility,» reiterated Pizarro.

In a similar vein, legislator Daniela Serrano criticized that the Naín Retamal Law «has only served to grant impunity to those who feel no fear in blinding a protester in clear violation of their human rights.»

«We find it incomprehensible that despite the established authorship of Crespo in the attack on Gustavo, his actions are justified under privileged self-defense. We stand in solidarity with Gustavo, an elected representative, in all legal measures he considers necessary,» Serrano stated.

«As we have said repeatedly, the approval of the Naín Retamal Law would be breeding ground for police brutality impunity,» concluded the legislator.

Finally, the deputy and newly elected senator from the Valparaíso Region, Karol Cariola, expressed, «The ruling in the case of Gustavo Gatica is painful and infuriating. There was proven aggression, responsibility identified, and Crespo even tried to blame another officer, yet there is still no full justice.»

«In the face of such a serious violation of human rights, giving up is not an option. The search for truth and justice continues,» Cariola added.

