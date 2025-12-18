Original article: «Total desconocimiento de la legalidad internacional»: Juristas advierten por peligrosa postura de Kast a favor de agresión militar de EEUU contra Venezuela

«Total Ignorance of International Law»: Legal Experts Warn of Kast’s Dangerous Stance Supporting U.S. Military Aggression Against Venezuela

The Association of Jurists for Democracy (AJD), joined by the American Association of Jurists (AAJ) and the International Platform for Human Rights (Plaindh), has vehemently rejected the recent statements made by Chile’s elected president, far-right José Kast, during his recent visit to Argentina.

“Less than 48 hours after his election, the representative of Chile’s far-right asserted in Buenos Aires that he would support a U.S. military action against Venezuela, showing complete ignorance of international law, especially the UN Charter, which in Article 2.7 stipulates non-intervention in the internal affairs of each country, and Article 2.4 prohibits the use or threat of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” the jurists stated in a joint public declaration.

They further asserted that the Chilean extreme right leader’s comments “contradict the historical guiding principles of Chile’s foreign policy, which have directed various governments since the end of the dictatorship, such as respect for treaties and international law, peaceful coexistence among states, peaceful resolution of disputes, and thus rejection of force while promoting diplomacy and the rule of law along with the sovereign equality of states as an essential norm, consequently ensuring unwavering respect for the Principle of Non-Intervention.”

“We call upon the people of Chile and their organizations to express their rejection of this unacceptable position held by the elected president, José Antonio Kast, which not only places our country outside the bounds of International Law, breaking the tradition of being a promoter of international peace and security but also fuels an illegitimate aggression against a brother nation with unpredictable consequences for peace across the region. At the same time, it turns Chile into a servile ally of a foreign power intending to revisit the disastrous Monroe Doctrine that has harmed the peoples of our America,” concluded the declaration.

