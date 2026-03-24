Tragic Military Plane Crash Claims 66 Lives in Colombia: President Petro Blames Corrupt Aircraft Purchases

Original article: Tragedia aérea golpea a Colombia: 66 militares muertos y Petro responsabiliza compra de “chatarra corrupta”

A tragic military plane crash has struck Colombia, following an incident involving a military aircraft on Monday in Puerto Leguízamo, Putumayo. What was intended to be a routine operation turned into a disaster, resulting in the heartbreaking loss of 66 service members, according to preliminary reports. The nation is now demanding answers regarding the circumstances surrounding the soldiers’ flight.

According to an official statement from Military Forces Commander General Hugo Alejandro López Barreto, the fatalities include 58 personnel from the National Army, six members of the Colombian Aerospace Force, and two National Police officers.

The aircraft, which was transporting a total of 128 individuals—11 crew members, 115 soldiers from the National Army, and two police officers—has raised alarms as rescue operations continue in the dense jungle area near the Ecuador border. Authorities have successfully rescued 57 individuals, while the whereabouts of four soldiers remain unknown, leaving their families and comrades in distress.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro was quick to address the tragedy, using his official X account to express a sorrow that transcends institutional boundaries and resonates deeply on a personal level.

In a heartfelt message, the head of state expressed his grief over the scale of the human loss and emphasized that the soldiers sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

“I feel profound sorrow for the lost sons, (…) dead in defense of Colombia,” he wrote to honor the memories of those who perished.

“May the light of my young ones who died rise to the stars,” he expressed.

However, the progressive leader pointed to what he sees as a structural cause of the tragedy, accusing previous administrations of mishandling military procurement processes and implicitly blaming those who still hold power within the state machinery.

In the aftermath of the crash, it was revealed that during Iván Duque’s presidency (2020-2021), Colombia acquired used C-130H Hercules aircraft from the United States, described in agreements as both donations under the EDA (Excess Defense Articles) program and low-cost purchases intended to bolster the Colombian Air Force.

Indeed, the ill-fated plane was a C-130H that had already seen over four decades of service in the United States.

“In 2020, they bought junk, and it crashed; let’s see why,” stated the president.

“Governments that puff out their chests with feathers and sequins shoot bullets with their words but buy nothing but corrupt junk for war. Why didn’t they purchase a new plane, just as they buy their cars and apartments?” Petro criticized.

“They Buy Corrupt Junk for War”

The Colombian leader directly held Duque’s administration accountable for managing the aircraft’s acquisition, noting that there was a complete awareness of the risks presented to younger soldiers.

“They buy misery because they know that it is the poor youths who will use this junk trying to defend the homeland,” he asserted.

Siento mucho dolor por los hijos perdidos, 34 jóvenes muertos por defender a Colombia. En el año 2020 compraron una chatarra y se cayó, vamos a ver ¿por qué? Gobiernos que hinchan el pecho con puras plumas y lentejuelas. Disparan balas en las palabras pero compran pura chatarra… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 24, 2026

Through his social media platform, Petro also delivered a passionate argument regarding the economic interests underlying armed conflicts.

“War is a business, and that’s why they want to prolong it; drug trafficking provides the excuse, but it’s the young sons of the people who die,” he stated.

According to the Colombian president, the plane accident isn’t an isolated event but a logical outcome of a system that prioritizes profit over life.

“A true warrior should not harbor greed in their heart; the order is to not obey the greedy. Lives cannot be put at stake for profit. The merchants of death are vampires, and the life of a teenager is invaluable as they are nurturers and protectors of life,” he elaborated.

Confrontation Between Petro and Duque

In another message, Gustavo Petro responded to a post by presidential candidate Paloma Valencia, who demanded explanations from his government and called for an investigation into the aircraft procurement process under Duque’s administration.

“We need to find out who the contractor was and why Duque decided to buy such junk,” he said, noting that Juan Man Oviedo, Valencia’s running mate for the vice presidency, “must know.”

Hay que averiguar quién fue el contratista y porque se le ocurrió a Duque comprar una chatarra, Oviedo debe saber. Un país no se defiende con chatarra y corruptos. https://t.co/0aaDHdXHGh — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 24, 2026

“A country cannot defend itself with junk and corrupt individuals,” he stated.

A war of words subsequently ensued between Petro and Duque after the former right-wing president remarked that it’s time for the progressive leader to “wake up from his cosmic ‘emperor’ dream.”

U.S. Junk Aircraft

Amid the exchanges on X, Petro stated that Duque failed to answer the question regarding the contract modalities for purchasing the aircraft, labeling it “old.”

“You did not answer my question regarding the modalities of the contract to buy such an old plane. Was the one you bought for your presidential flights or the one that was bought for the police generals also as old as the one that crashed yesterday?” he expressed.

The Colombian president pressed his predecessor for details about the purchase, mentioning several ministers from Duque’s administration.

No contesto usted mi pregunta sobre cómo fueron las modalidades del contrato para comprar un avión tan viejo. ¿El que usted compró para sus vuelos en presidencia o el que compraron para los generales de la policía eran tan viejos como el que se accidentó ayer? ¿Por qué compró… https://t.co/yEULa23RqD — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 24, 2026

“Why did you buy such an old plane? Who advised you to make such a foolish decision, your minister Palacios? What did your ministers Restrepo or Carrasquilla or your statistic director do?” he charged.

In response to the argument that the aircraft acquisition was part of an agreement with the United States, Petro maintained that the supposed gift turned out to be “extremely costly.”

The Colombian president mentioned that since taking office, he has insisted on purchasing new aircraft or producing them domestically.

Un ejército no puede defender ni a su pueblo con regalos chatarra. Lo que no les sirve no los regalan y sale más costoso el regalo que comprarlo nuevo. Desde el primer día de gobierno he pedido comprar uno nuevo o hacerlo nosotros mismos. pic.twitter.com/5ky3X9TT3A — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 24, 2026

“An army cannot defend its people with junk gifts. What is useless to them is not given away, and the cost of the gift is higher than buying it new. Since my first day in office, I have requested to purchase a new one or produce it ourselves,” he stated.

Finally, the progressive leader asserted that the alleged gift turned out to be “extremely costly,” questioning Duque once again about the purchase of a “43-year-old service” aircraft.

Regalos costosísimos. Más valen los mantenimientos que el avión nuevo, y ¿cuanto valen las vidas perdidas? Pregunta ¿Por qué compró un avión de 43 años de servicio? ¿ Cómo se realizó el contrato de mantenimiento? https://t.co/aC77SFk01j — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 24, 2026

In the wake of the aviation tragedy, Gustavo Petro called for an immediate meeting of the Defense and National Planning sectors to approve the Conpes (National Council of Economic and Social Policy) document focused on acquiring modern equipment and weapons to enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces.