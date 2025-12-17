Original article: Trappo Banda celebra sus 10 años a lo grande en el Teatro del Parque Cultural de Valparaíso

Trappo Banda Celebrates a Decade of Music in Style at Valparaíso’s Teatro del Parque Cultural

With a unique sound rooted in Valparaíso’s musical tradition, Trappo Banda embarked on their recording journey in 2015 with the LP «Contigo.» Four years later, they released their second album, «Fuego para no callar,» under the Alerce label.

Since 2019, they have been actively performing at concerts and on various music platforms, showcasing their singles «La pregunta» and «Marea verde.»

This Saturday, December 20th, at 6:00 PM, the band invites the community to celebrate their 10-year anniversary and attend the exclusive pre-launch of their third album, «Melancolías y Rebeliones.» The event will take place at the Teatro del Parque Cultural de Valparaíso (formerly a prison) and is free for all ages.

Trappo Banda consists of Jorge Rosas on composition, vocals, and guitar; Mileva Reyes on vocals and accessories; Eduardo Acuña on piano; Andrés Ibáñez on drums; and Rodrigo Quiroz on bass. During their decade of activity, they have collaborated with significant figures in the local and national music scene, including Lakitas Matriasaya, Daniel Muñoz, Dania Neko, Francisco «Pancho» Sazo, and Patricio Manns, among others.

The group’s musical work, which blends various Latin American styles, is also marked by active participation in social and educational initiatives focused on human rights, contributing significantly to the social fabric of Greater Valparaíso.

The official release of «Melancolías y Rebeliones» is set for 2026, making this concert an excellent opportunity to explore their intimate themes and social needs, as stated by the band themselves.

El Ciudadano