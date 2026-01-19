Trump Links Greenland Annexation to Nobel Prize Snub: «Now I Can Focus on What’s Good for the U.S.»

Original article: Trump vincula anexión de Groenlandia a no ganar el Nobel: «Ahora puedo pensar en lo que es bueno para EE.UU.»

In a letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister, Trump stated that he no longer thinks «exclusively about peace» because the Nordic country did not award him the prize he believes he deserves.

In a leaked letter to the press, U.S. President Donald Trump connected Norway’s refusal to grant him the Nobel Peace Prize with his aggressive expansionist policy towards Greenland, claiming he now feels free to prioritize Washington’s interests over global peace.

The message, addressed to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr, once again highlights the Republican leader’s frustration, as he believes his supposed efforts to «stop eight wars» merit the accolade.

«Dear Jonas: Considering that your country decided not to award me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight wars, and more, I no longer feel the obligation to think only about peace, although it will always be predominant, but now I can focus on what is good and appropriate for the United States,» Trump wrote in the letter.

This declaration provides a conceptual framework for understanding the recent escalation, wherein the annexation and control of Greenland have become central to U.S. foreign policy.

In the same letter, the president questions Denmark’s sovereignty over the vast Arctic territory and justifies the need for U.S. control on security grounds, ignoring the wishes of its inhabitants.

«We don’t want to be Americans, we don’t want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders,» stated all the political representations from the Greenlandic Parliament (Inatsisartut) in a statement rejecting any external interference and reaffirming their national identity.

«Denmark is unable to protect that territory from Russia or China, and besides, why would it have a supposed ‘right of ownership’? There are no written documents, just the fact that a ship arrived there hundreds of years ago, but we also sent ships,» argued the White House occupant.

Trump Threatens Tariffs to Opponents of His Expansionist Plans

His rhetoric has translated into concrete actions. Last Saturday, the Trump administration threatened to impose a 10% tariff starting February 1 on products from eight NATO countries: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, and Denmark. This measure, described as «pressure» to support his annexation plans, could escalate to 25% in June if they continue to oppose his expansionist agenda.

International reactions have been swift. European Council President António Costa announced on Sunday the call for an extraordinary meeting of member states «in the coming days» to «further coordinate» Brussels’ response to these threats and tariffs.

In his letter, Trump also pressures the Atlantic Alliance, demanding reciprocity for his personal efforts. In his view, he has done «more for NATO than anyone else since its founding.»

“Now NATO should do something for the United States. The world will not be safe unless we have full and absolute control of Greenland,” he stated in his note to Støre.

This ultimatum adds to his most recent public declarations, where he affirmed that the time has come to «eliminate» the «Russian threat» from Greenland.

“For 20 years, NATO has told Denmark that it must eliminate the Russian threat from Greenland. Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do so. The time has come, and it will happen,” he said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The Nobel Prize Controversy

It is worth remembering that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan far-right opposition figure María Corina Machado, who received it in Oslo last December amid significant controversy for promoting military intervention against her own country.

Last week, Machado gifted her medal during a meeting at the White House as an expression of «gratitude» following the attack on January 3 by U.S. military forces against Venezuela, which resulted in at least 100 deaths and a similar number of injuries, culminating in the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The gesture was perceived as an attempt to win favor with Trump, given his known interest in winning that prize and his disappointment at not receiving it.

However, from Oslo, the Norwegian Nobel Committee reacted, making it clear that the distinction is non-transferable.

In a statement, they noted that regardless of what happens with the medal, «it is and will always be the initial laureate who remains in history as the winner.»