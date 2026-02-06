Trump Removes Racist Video Targeting Barack and Michelle Obama After Backlash

Original article: Trump eliminó video racista contra Barack Obama y su esposa: Casa Blanca había defendido su publicación

Once again, President Donald Trump is in the headlines for his controversial remarks, this time regarding former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

As reported by various international media outlets, Trump posted a video on his personal social media account depicting the Obama couple as monkeys in a jungle, which prompted immediate outrage and condemnation from the public.

“This is racist garbage from President Trump. If you’re finding yourself defending it, you’re on the wrong side of history,” commented Michigan Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin upon learning of the news.

According to NBC News, the White House initially defended the video but faced quick backlash, even from Republicans who deemed it ‘unacceptable’ and ‘racist’ and called on Trump to remove it and apologize.

In a turn of events, the embattled leader took down the video on Friday morning.

This is racist garbage from President Trump. If you’re finding yourself defending it, you’re on the wrong side of history. https://t.co/gtuNvUpB9K — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) February 6, 2026

The «Explanation»

The video, lasting about a minute, centered around false claims of election fraud during the 2020 presidential race. Surprisingly, it concluded with a clip of Barack and Michelle Obama with monkey bodies, accompanied by the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens.

In response, NBC News quoted a government official stating that “a White House staffer posted it by mistake,” confirming that “it has been removed.”

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defiantly stated that it was merely “an Internet meme showing President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from ‘The Lion King.’ Please stop the false outrage and report on something that actually matters to the American public.”

In reaction to Leavitt’s comments, Nebraska Republican Senator Pete Ricketts insisted that “even if it were a Lion King meme, a reasonable person recognizes the racist context of this. The White House should do what anyone does when they make a mistake: remove it and apologize.”

Another critic was New York Senator and Congressional Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who described Trump’s post as “racist, vile, and abhorrent.”

“This is dangerous and degrades our country. Where are the Senate Republicans? The president must immediately delete the post and apologize to Barack and Michelle Obama, two great Americans who make Donald Trump look like a small, jealous man,” Schumer asserted.

Racist. Vile. Abhorrent. This is dangerous and degrades our country—where are Senate Republicans? The President must immediately delete the post and apologize to Barack and Michelle Obama, two great Americans who make Donald Trump look like a small, envious man. https://t.co/HHhdYZoUGK — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 6, 2026

Even if this was a Lion King meme, a reasonable person sees the racist context to this. The White House should do what anyone does when they make a mistake: remove this and apologize. https://t.co/53Pv7xXCef — Senator Pete Ricketts (@SenatorRicketts) February 6, 2026

The Citizen