U.S. Aircraft Carrier Enters Middle East as Iran Asserts Readiness for Any Aggressive Scenario

Original article: Portaaviones estadounidense entra en Oriente Medio e Irán confirma que está preparado para cualquier escenario belicista

“Our defensive capabilities are such that, in the event of any aggression against the country by the United States or the Zionist regime, the response will be more forceful and painful than in the past,” warned the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Defense, General Reza Talaei-Nik.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its escort have arrived in the Middle East, as announced by the U.S. military, bolstering its presence in the region amid rising tensions with Iran.

“The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed in the Middle East to enhance regional security and stability,” stated U.S. Central Command (Centcom), which oversees operations in the Middle East and parts of Central Asia, in a post on social media platform X.

This arrival comes after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that ships were moving to the area «just in case» he decides to take action against the Persian nation.

Simultaneously, over the weekend, the U.S. military announced it would conduct exercises in the region «to demonstrate the capability to deploy, disperse, and maintain combat air power.»

“The response will be more forceful and painful than in the past”

Hours before the arrival of the Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying vessels, General Reza Talaei-Nik reiterated warnings to both Israel and the United States regarding any potential attack, stating that such an act “would be met with a response that is more painful and decisive than in the past.”

“Iran’s military preparedness has increased compared to the period of the Holy Defense of the 12 days [June], and today, our defensive capabilities are such that, in the event of any aggression against the country by the United States or the Zionist regime, the response will be more forceful and painful than in the past,” he stated in an interview with the Defapress news agency.

“If the enemy takes any malicious action, it will face a much harsher defeat,” he pointed out, while asserting that both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “are deeply enraged and frightened by Iran’s stability, authority, and advancements.”

Tehran accuses the White House occupant of inciting «violence and chaos» during the economic protests that began in Iran on December 28.

The spokesperson suggested that “disrupting the development process and national power, as well as weakening collective morale” was one of Washington and Tel Aviv’s objectives.

According to the senior official, the psychological and media warfare, along with attempts to translate the cognitive war into street confrontation, were part of the complex design by Trump, Netanyahu, and their “internal and external agents,” as reported by HispanTV.

Talai Nik argued that “the threats from Donald Trump and the militarism of Benjamin Netanyahu in the region are factors we must consider and stay prepared comprehensively.”

“The Armed Forces and the people of Iran have repeatedly demonstrated that they act with total determination to neutralize external aggressions and internal conspiracies,” he emphasized.

Iran Ready for Any Aggressive Scenario from the U.S.

In line with this, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, stated on Monday to the media that Iranian authorities consider a wide range of possibilities amid the increasing speculation surrounding the heightened U.S. military deployments in West Asia and the hardening rhetoric from U.S. officials towards the Islamic nation.

“Undeniably, the United States is unpredictable. Therefore, we are prepared for any scenario, including any possible act of aggression,” affirmed the Persian diplomat.

Amid the tension with Washington, Iran unveiled a new banner in Enghelab Square responding to Trump’s threats, depicting an aircraft carrier covered in bodies and bloodstained, with the warning: “If you sow the winds, you will reap the storms.”