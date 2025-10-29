UN General Assembly Votes Again for End to US Embargo on Cuba with Wide Majority

Cuban Foreign Minister highlighted the tangible effects of the embargo before the United Nations, citing cases such as a 29-year-old woman with cardiomyopathy in need of an automatic defibrillator that Cuba cannot access due to US restrictions, and a 6-year-old boy requiring hip surgery, but unable to import the needed bone graft because of the US blockade.

UN General Assembly Votes Again for End to US Embargo on Cuba with Wide Majority
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Por amplia mayoría: Asamblea General de la ONU vuelve a exigir el fin del bloqueo de EEUU a Cuba

The United Nations General Assembly has once again passed a resolution calling for the end of the United States’ embargo against Cuba, with a decisive vote of 165 in favor, 12 abstentions, and only 7 against.

The countries that opposed lifting the embargo included Argentina, Hungary, Israel, North Macedonia, Paraguay, Ukraine, and the United States itself. Meanwhile, the abstaining nations were Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Morocco, Moldova, Romania, and Poland.

Following the vote, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel emphasized that «the majority of the world voted once more alongside Cuba, for life.»

“Cuba, dignified and resilient, unafraid of the revolting, brutal, cynical, and deceitful empire, has once again triumphed over the genocidal blockade that has lasted for six decades,” the Cuban leader stated on his social media account X.

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez pointed out in his presentation to the UN that «the impact of such aggression is not only economic. It is meticulously designed to affect the social and humanitarian conditions of millions of people.»

The Cuban chancellor presented tangible effects of the embargo, including systematic denial of access to international banking systems for payments and collections, which severely restricts Cuba’s foreign trade, and the inability to secure financing, investment, remittances, technology, supplies, and critical services, notably in health care.

On this matter, the foreign minister shared specific cases, such as a 29-year-old woman with cardiomyopathy who requires an automatic defibrillator that Cuba cannot obtain, and a 6-year-old boy needing hip surgery, but cannot import the necessary bone graft due to the embargo’s restrictions.

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Cuba's Contributions to BRICS: An Interview with Fernando González, President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

24 Hours After the "Peace Deal," Trump Sidesteps Palestinian Statehood: "We'll See"

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Elián González Discusses Cuba's Struggles: "The Revolution is Not Hunger or Blackouts; It's a Product of the Blockade"

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

UN Experts Condemn US's Coercive Intervention in Venezuela and Warn of Escalating Extrajudicial Executions in the Caribbean

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Russian Foreign Ministry Report Accuses Germany, Italy and Japan of "Falsifying History," Justifying Fascism and Pushing "Anti-Russian Revanchism"

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Nobel Peace Laureate Pérez Esquivel to Machado: Why Did You Urge the U.S. to Invade Venezuela?

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

At FAO in Rome, Chile's President Boric Accuses Netanyahu of Using Hunger as a Weapon in Gaza

Hace 2 semanas

Bolsonaro’s Coup Conviction Marks a Democratic Advance and Sends a Message to the World

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Vladimir Belinsky, Russia's Ambassador to Chile: "A multipolar world is a reality—and it's here to stay"

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano