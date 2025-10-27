UN Reports At Least 40 Palestinian Children Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank

Original article: ONU confirma: al menos 40 niños palestinos asesinados en Cisjordania por fuerzas israelíes

The United Nations (UN) has confirmed the tragic deaths of at least 40 Palestinian children due to actions by Israeli occupying forces in the West Bank since the beginning of 2025.

According to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), this figure represents 20% of all Palestinian casualties in the region this year, resulting from drone strikes and missiles launched by Tel Aviv.

Data indicates that the Jenin province has the highest number of fatalities, with 65 Palestinians losing their lives due to aggression from the Zionist regime, accounting for nearly one-third of total deaths in the area during that timeframe, as noted by Al Mayadeen.

Furthermore, the UN reported that attacks are not solely limited to military operations. So far this year, Israeli settlers have committed over 86 assaults against Palestinians, particularly during the olive harvest season.

Since October 1, attacks have been reported in 50 Palestinian villages, many involving firearms, arson, and looting, significantly impacting agricultural production.

However, data from Reuters indicates that 158 incidents were recorded in the early weeks of the harvest, reflecting a worrying increase in violence within the occupied territories.

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the UN warns that the war against the Palestinian people continues in the West Bank. «No one has heard about the ceasefire: neither the army, nor the settlers, nor the three million Palestinians living under occupation,» the report states.

From Hebron to Jenin, the population is suffering from arbitrary arrests, home demolitions, roadblocks, and land confiscations.

The UN also raised concerns about the severe repercussions of violence on the Palestinian educational system, with more than 90 attacks on schools reported between July and September, leaving 12,000 students without classes.

Escalation of Israeli Attacks in the West Bank

Al Mayadeen reported a massive escalation of Israeli attacks in the West Bank on Sunday, with serious injuries recorded during simultaneous raids in Palestinian cities and camps.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that a young man, Mohammed Shaour, 20, lost his life after being shot by Israeli occupation forces near the town of Al-Dhahiriya in the West Bank.

Additionally, the Jenin government hospital reported receiving two seriously injured individuals due to live ammunition during a military operation carried out by Israeli forces in the town of Qabatiya, north of the West Bank.

Moreover, on that same night, four Palestinian citizens were shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers’ fire during a raid in the Al-Amari camp, south of Ramallah.