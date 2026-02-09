Unanimous Ruling: Santiago Court Upholds Preventive Detention of Former Minister Ángela Vivanco

A former Supreme Court minister is facing charges from the Public Prosecutor's Office for committing bribery and money laundering during her term in office since 2023. For now, she remains in custody while the investigation unfolds.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Con fallo unánime: Corte de Santiago mantiene en prisión preventiva a exministra Ángela Vivanco

The Santiago Court of Appeals confirmed on Monday, February 9, the preventive detention of former Supreme Court Minister Ángela Vivanco, who is accused by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of committing bribery (3 counts) and money laundering while in office since 2023.

In a unanimous decision (case number 688-2026), the second chamber of the appellate court, comprising Minister Rodrigo Schnettler Carvajal, Minister Paola Díaz Urtubia, and Minister Carlos Escobar Salazar, upheld the resolution appealed from the Seventh Guarantee Court of Santiago, made on January 30.

«Based on the reasons documented in the audio record and as stated in Articles 140 and 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the appealed resolution dated January 30, 2026, issued by the Seventh Guarantee Court of Santiago in case number Rit 11340-2024, confirming preventive detention for the accused Ángela Francisca Vivanco Martínez, is upheld,» states the ruling from the capital court.

Recently, as reported by El Ciudadano, new evidence has surfaced linking the former minister to at least irregular activities.

One piece of evidence involves a report by Rubén Henríquez, who served as legal manager of the salmon company Australis from 2013 to 2022. He filed a formal complaint with the 7th Guarantee Court of Santiago, accusing Ángela Vivanco of being involved in a possible corrupt scheme to secure a favorable ruling for the company in the highest court.

Additionally, former prosecutor Carlos Gajardo pointed to a 2020 ruling in the so-called Cascadas case, wherein a significant penalty against Julio Ponce Lerou was reduced from USD 62 million to around USD 3 million following a divided (3–2) decision by the Supreme Court.

Gajardo specifically highlighted Ángela Vivanco’s role in that vote, suggesting that the matter «warrants investigation.» Read both articles below:

Australis

Former Australis Manager Claims Vivanco May Have Influenced 2022 Ruling Favorable to Salmon Company

rebaja de la multa a Ponce Lerou

3–2 Ruling and Vivanco’s Vote: Former Prosecutor Gajardo Calls for Investigation into Possible Bribes Behind Significant Fine Reduction for Julio Ponce Lerou

We will continue to provide updates.

