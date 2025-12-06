Unusual Tactics: Pro-Kast Troll Accounts Blame Journalists for Candidate’s Debate Struggles Against Jeannette Jara

Original article: Insólito: Cuentas trolls por Kast culpan a periodistas por debacle de su candidato en debates con Jeannette Jara

Digital Desperation: Pro-Kast Operatives Attack Journalists Amid Candidate’s Struggles

In the final days leading up to the critical Anatel debate and the presidential runoff on December 14, digital troll operators supporting José Antonio Kast have employed an unusual harassment strategy.

Following the lackluster performance of the Republican candidate in the recent ARCHI debate, various accounts have tried to rationalize his poor showing. One account, using the handle «D я e S S», @DRESTRUM__Pl, claimed: «🔴 SERIOUS: Analysts confess that journalists helped Jeannette Jara in the ARCHI debate,» accompanied by a 20-second edited video.

Another account, «AAD», echoed this conspiracy, warning: «We will be watching the Anatel debate on Tuesday to see how the designated journalists behave, colluding with @jeannette_jara,» while naming and targeting five female journalists, an act that borders on intimidation.

This desperate digital operation seeks to create an atmosphere of persecution and delegitimization ahead of the Anatel meeting, attempting to preemptively justify a potential new stumble by Kast and sowing doubt about the press’s impartiality, especially involving media outlets heavily influenced by right-wing business interests.

This tactic highlights the panic felt by some in Kast’s inner circle following what is broadly considered a deficient performance, aiming to shift the discourse away from substantive programmatic analysis to a dirty war on social media.

The backdrop of this harassment campaign is not accidental. Analysts and polls have consistently indicated a clear victory for Jeannette Jara in the ARCHI debate. Political analyst Mauricio Morales was emphatic: «This was Jeannette Jara’s best debate since becoming a candidate. It was an unfavorable debate for José Antonio Kast.»

This assessment was supported by concrete data: the UDD Citizen Panel survey revealed that 6% of respondents changed their preference after the debate, and 53% reinforced their vote. Meanwhile, 41% believe Jara performed better, compared to 40% for Kast, contrasting with business-oriented polls that show a significant lead for the far-right candidate.