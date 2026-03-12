Original article: Parque Cultural de Valparaíso proyecta su continuidad en base a modelo de financiamiento propio

Valparaíso Cultural Park Plans for Continuity with Self-Financing Model

An agreement with the State Defense Council to lift an embargo of approximately $160,000,000 and the establishment of a collective bargaining agreement with the workers’ union were among the key highlights announced during the Public Account 2025 of the Valparaíso Cultural Park – Former Jail.

During the event, the cultural institution showcased the results of the resource transfer agreement and activity execution between the Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage (MINCAP) and the Valparaíso Cultural Park Association, which supports the facility.

It is important to remember that the Park is a collaborating institution of the Chilean state, receiving a budget allocation of $1,567,905,000 for the year 2025, as stipulated in the budget law 21.722.

In this context, a total of 572 activities took place throughout 2025 and January 2026, representing a 12.3% increase from the commitments made. These activities directly benefited 92,629 individuals, with 79,858 receiving free access, as detailed by the facility’s administration.

“It is well-known that this cultural center, site of memory, and public space with regional vocation faced a tumultuous year in economic and organizational terms. However, with the renewal of its board in May and June, we managed to stabilize its course by appointing an interim executive direction,” stated the Park officials.

Among the notable achievements was the agreement with the State Defense Council to lift the $160,000,000 embargo.

Simultaneously, improvements in financial balance related to human resources were implemented, a collective bargaining agreement with the workers’ union was signed, a concession for the café-restaurant was granted, and investments in strategic infrastructure were made, among other actions.

After the report, the interim executive director of the facility, Valentina Gallardo, emphasized that «we have managed to reduce the institution’s debt needs by 56%.»

«This not only halted the growth of the deficit but also minimized it significantly during these nine months of management. Thanks to this work, we approach 2026 with greater peace of mind in terms of operational continuity compared to last year. However, the institution still faces significant challenges that can be addressed if we maintain the same willingness, responsibility, and momentum we have shown so far,» Gallardo pointed out.

Meanwhile, Alejandra Fritis, artistic director of the Cultural Corporation Ojo de Pescado and member of the Assembly of Partners of the Valparaíso Cultural Park Association, deemed the report as «very positive, something not seen in a long time. It gives us many guarantees and much assurance regarding the park’s continuity and functioning.»

Self-Generated Resources

One of the most important challenges facing PCdV – Former Jail is to increase its own resources. Therefore, a significant topic highlighted during the session was the plan for generating self-income projected for the period 2026-2027, aiming for an ambitious goal of $200,000,000 annually.

The chairman of the Board of the Valparaíso Cultural Park Association, Abel Gallardo, commented that «the most relevant aspect is that we have been able to demonstrate the positive results with numbers and figures.»

«The Park is in good health, and although it faced significant difficulties at one point, we have overcome these challenges broadly, leaving an institution for future authorities to continue this beautiful work of projecting culture, promoting human rights, and engaging with the community in the Valparaíso Region,» stated Abel Gallardo.

The Citizen