Original article: Valparaíso: CasaPlan y Taller Lautaro inauguran «Desplazamientos», exposición colectiva con trabajos de 16 artistas

Valparaíso Hosts ‘Desplazamientos’: A Collective Exhibition Featuring 16 Artists

On Saturday, October 25th at 12:00 PM, ‘Desplazamientos’ will open at Casaplan in Valparaíso (Subterranean Hall). This collective exhibition showcases the work of 16 artists associated with Taller Lautaro, focusing on contemporary graphic arts.

The exhibition will be accessible to the public until November 23rd at Av. Brasil 1490, in the heart of Valparaíso, and it represents a collaborative effort between Taller Lautaro and Casaplan, two venues dedicated to promoting visual arts and collaborative creation.

‘Desplazamientos’ invites viewers to engage in a visual and technical reflection on the physical, symbolic, and political movements intersecting artistic practices and the inhabited territories. Through printmaking, the participating artists delve into concepts of transit, identity, memory, and transformation.

The exhibit features works by Antonia Mardones, Catalina Maruri, Constanza Jarpa, Daniela Márquez, Isabel Baraona, Isabel Fernández, José Aros, Leo Courbis, Lise Moller, Luana Issaurat, Macarena Quezada, Magdalena Prado, Michael Yaikel, Rafaela Pino, Román Torres, and Santiago Figueroa.

Isabel Fernández

«This exhibition is an invitation to experience the intersections of technique and discourse, territory and subjectivity, in a city like Valparaíso, which has historically been a meeting point, a space for transit, and displacement,» reads the exhibition review.

Constanza Jarpa

Daniela Márquez

Coordinates

Exhibition ‘Desplazamientos’

October 25 to November 23

Casaplan, Subterranean Hall

Av. Brasil 1490, Valparaíso

Free admission.-

Cover Artwork: Catalina Maruri

El Ciudadano