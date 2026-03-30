Valparaíso Hosts Fisherman’s Bonfire This Easter with 4,000 Hakes and Live Music

Original article: Valparaíso: 4 mil merluzas y música en vivo marcarán Fogata del Pescador en Semana Santa

Continuing a cherished tradition, Valparaíso will celebrate the renowned «Fisherman’s Bonfire» on Saturday, April 4th, at the El Membrillo Cove. The event is expected to draw thousands of visitors, just as it does every Easter.

Luis Marsh, president of the El Membrillo Fishermen’s Union, warmly invites all residents and visitors to join in this grand celebration. «We will serve 4,000 whole hakes, a piece of bread, and a glass of pipeño for $5,000, along with live music. Our grill is ready, and we await you from 2:00 PM until midnight,» he stated.

Meanwhile, Valparaíso’s mayor, Camila Nieto, emphasized the significance of this weekend and the Fisherman’s Bonfire for boosting tourism in the city. «One way we prepare for this event is by enhancing the visibility of our hotels and hostels in Valparaíso,» she added.

Nieto further encouraged visitors to make direct reservations to access discounts on accommodations.

Regarding safety, the local authority assured that «we are coordinated with the Carabineros, and our municipal patrol will be present to ensure all guests enjoy a pleasant and safe experience during the bonfire and throughout the weekend.»

Quality Products

Gonzalo Rojas, interim regional director of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service, reminded everyone that «as every year, Sernapesca will enhance inspection controls both in fishing areas and on roads in a strategic partnership with other institutions in the Sustenta Network: Carabineros, Chilean Navy, Internal Revenue Service, and PDI.»

He added that the goal is to ensure both the sustainability of the resources being consumed and that the products delivered are safe and legal for the public.

«The union maintains a refrigeration unit that we continuously inspect. So we can guarantee that this is a great opportunity to support the work of artisanal fishermen, with the assurance that everything comes from our region and local fishermen,» stated Rojas.

Finally, regarding the security measures implemented during Easter, Captain Jacob Silva of the Valparaíso Port informed that «as the Chilean Navy, we are conducting permanent patrols along the coastline, particularly for the Fisherman’s Bonfire on April 4th. We will deploy all our resources and capabilities to ensure safety at this event.»

Mayor Camila Nieto.

El Ciudadano