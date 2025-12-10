Valparaíso Nominated to Host New UN International Agreement on Marine Biodiversity

Original article: Oficializada ante la ONU postulación de Valparaíso como sede del nuevo acuerdo internacional sobre Biodiversidad Marina

At the end of November, Chile officially presented its proposal to the UN to nominate the port city of Valparaíso as the headquarters for the Secretariat of the Agreement on Marine Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), a newly established international body aimed at addressing the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity.

This agreement, also known as the High Seas Treaty, is a cornerstone of ocean governance and complements other instruments developed under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Regarding this initiative, Chile’s Foreign Minister, Alberto van Klaveren, stated, «Valparaíso’s nomination highlights Chile’s identity as an oceanic country, with over 4,200 kilometers of coastline and a commitment to its protection and sustainable use.»

He added, «Our economy and society as a whole have supported this nomination, reflecting a deep interest in robust multilateralism with clear rules.»

From Valparaíso, the Regional Governor, Rodrigo Mundaca, emphasized that this official recognition «showcases the characteristics and strengths of Chile, particularly the city of Valparaíso, to host the Technical Secretariat of the most significant high seas treaty in the last four decades, the BBNJ. A treaty aimed at conserving and protecting marine biodiversity and genetic resources.»

Mundaca remarked, «The placement of this technical secretariat in our region is not coincidental, given that we are a country, and we are an oceanic region, the main access route to the South Pacific […] We are the country, after Australia and the United States, with the largest area of protected marine space, and thus have unparalleled conditions to host the technical secretariat of the BBNJ in our territory.»

He reiterated the importance of multilateralism, collaborative work, and the dedicated efforts of many members of the Foreign Ministry and the Valparaíso region, stating, «We have worked quietly to make this aspiration and dream a reality.»

Official Website

To support the proposal and provide official information regarding Valparaíso’s nomination as the BBNJ headquarters, the government has launched the website www.bbnjchile.gob.cl, where various resources with information are available.

