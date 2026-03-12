Valparaíso Regional Government Approves Over $874 Million for Water Supply and Equipment Improvement in 6 Municipalities

Original article: Valparaíso: Gobierno Regional aprueba más de $874 millones para fortalecer agua potable y equipamiento en 6 comunas

In a push to enhance sanitation solutions and access to drinking water across various municipalities, the Valparaíso Regional Government has approved the distribution proposal for the Neighborhood Improvement Program (PMB) – IRAL 2026.

The proposal, put forth by the Undersecretariat of Regional and Administrative Development (Subdere), outlines priority water initiatives submitted by municipalities in the Valparaíso Region.

This set of projects represents a total investment of $874,941,947, aimed at bolstering sanitary solutions and potable water supply in the municipalities of La Calera, Limache, Olmué, Panquehue, Quintero, and Valparaíso.

After the approval, Governor Rodrigo Mundaca emphasized that the Regional Council unanimously voted to approve an investment portfolio primarily for sanitation, sewerage, and drinking water projects.

«Over 870 million pesos have been allocated for this initiative, and that pleases us greatly. The commitment of the regional councilors regarding water is unwavering, which also reflects our dedication to the human right to water,» added Governor Mundaca.

El Ciudadano