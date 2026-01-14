Venezuelan Interim President Confirms Productive Call with Trump, Discusses Bilateral Agenda for Mutual Benefit

Trump also commented on the conversation, describing Delcy Rodríguez as "a fantastic person."

Venezuelan Interim President Confirms Productive Call with Trump, Discusses Bilateral Agenda for Mutual Benefit
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Presidenta encargada de Venezuela confirmó llamada con Trump y aseguró que trabajan agenda de trabajo bilateral «en beneficio de nuestros pueblos»

Venezuelan Interim President Confirms Productive Call with Trump, Discusses Bilateral Agenda for Mutual Benefit

Delcy Rodríguez, the interim president of Venezuela, confirmed on Wednesday, January 14, that she had a «long, productive, and courteous telephone conversation» with U.S. President Donald Trump.

«Today, I had a long, productive, and courteous telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, framed in mutual respect, where we addressed a bilateral work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, along with pending issues in our governments’ relationship,» stated Delcy Rodríguez.

Trump also commented on the conversation, referring to Rodríguez as «a fantastic person.»

Continue reading:

Delcy Rodríguez

Survey Reveals 91% of Venezuelans Support Delcy Rodríguez as Interim President, and 95% Reject U.S. Aggression

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Meets with Chinese Ambassador to Enhance Strategic Partnership Between Chile and China

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Trump Confirms Strong Ties with Venezuela’s Leadership Amidst Oil Shipment Announcement

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Trump Shares Altered Image Declaring Himself 'Interim President of Venezuela'

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Trump Claims Credit for Kast's Victory in Chile: "The Person I Supported Won Quite Easily"

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Trump's Petroleum Looting Logic: Claims Venezuelan Oil Will Go to the U.S. Under His Control

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Survey Reveals 91% of Venezuelans Support Delcy Rodríguez as Interim President, 95% Reject U.S. Aggression

Hace 3 horas
The Citizen

CELAC and European Union Meeting in Chile: A Key Alliance for the "Triple Transition"

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Trump Declares "Total Access" to Venezuelan Oil as Milei Refutes Claims of U.S. Oil Seizure

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Drones and Gunfire Near Venezuelan Presidential Palace: Government Confirms Unauthorized Incursion

Hace 1 semana

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano