Original article: Presidenta encargada de Venezuela confirmó llamada con Trump y aseguró que trabajan agenda de trabajo bilateral «en beneficio de nuestros pueblos»

Venezuelan Interim President Confirms Productive Call with Trump, Discusses Bilateral Agenda for Mutual Benefit

Delcy Rodríguez, the interim president of Venezuela, confirmed on Wednesday, January 14, that she had a «long, productive, and courteous telephone conversation» with U.S. President Donald Trump.

«Today, I had a long, productive, and courteous telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, framed in mutual respect, where we addressed a bilateral work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, along with pending issues in our governments’ relationship,» stated Delcy Rodríguez.

Trump also commented on the conversation, referring to Rodríguez as «a fantastic person.»

I had a long and courteous telephone conversation with the President of the USA, Donald Trump, framed in mutual respect, where we addressed a bilateral work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, as well as pending issues between our governments. pic.twitter.com/TPxQMo4mn0 — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) January 14, 2026

#ENVIDEO📹 | The Interim President of #Venezuela 🇻🇪, Delcy Rodríguez, and the President of #EEUU 🇺🇸, Donald Trump, held a telephone conversation framed in mutual respect. pic.twitter.com/DBHZs69VdT — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) January 14, 2026

Continue reading:

El Ciudadano