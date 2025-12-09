Villa Baviera Community Denies Support for Kast: Unauthorized Sign Placed by Unknown Individuals

Original article: Nunca hubo apoyo a Kast: Comunidad de Villa Baviera denuncia que cartel fue colocado sin autorización por desconocidos

In response to the viral spread of an image showing a sign allegedly supporting Kast at the entrance of Villa Baviera, formerly Colonia Dignidad, the current residents have refuted any such backing, claiming that the sign was installed by unknown individuals without permission.

In a brief clarifying statement, the current administration of Villa Baviera stated, «that sign was placed there without authorization and constitutes an act of vandalism, and does not represent an official position of the current community of residents at all.»

The community reported that as soon as they were alerted to the occurrence, members quickly went to the site to remove the letters, asserting that they were not up for more than 30 minutes.

«We firmly condemn whoever carried out this act, which we believe is an unsuccessful attempt to provoke controversy with our community during the election period,» residents of Villa Baviera expressed, adding, «we find it alarming that in the mere thirty minutes that the unauthorized notice was up, someone accessed it to take a photograph and then uploaded it to social networks.»

The photo’s dissemination on social media sparked a wave of reactions, as reported previously by El Ciudadano. Read the article below:

