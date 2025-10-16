Vladimir Putin: Russia Aims to Strengthen Nuclear Ties with BRICS Nations

Russia’s energy system ranks among the largest in the world, with installed generation facilities totaling nearly 270 gigawatts (GW). This was announced by President Vladimir Putin during the plenary session of Russian Energy Week.

The head of state also noted that Russia’s energy balance is one of the most environmentally friendly globally, with approximately 87% of the country’s electricity produced with minimal or zero carbon footprint, thanks to gas and nuclear power generation. He clarified that there are plans to add 29 GW of nuclear power capacity over the next 15 years.

Putin emphasized that national companies are actively developing green energy projects not only within Russia but also abroad, with Russian specialists having implemented over 400 hydropower initiatives in 55 countries worldwide.

“We intend to deepen cooperation in the nuclear sector with the Global South through BRICS. We are already actively working in this direction,” the president stated.

He asserted that Russia, by executing large international projects, assists its partners in enhancing their scientific and technological capabilities.

The president also discussed achievements in the oil and gas sector, stating that this year Russia will produce 510 million tons of oil, contributing around 10% of global output. Furthermore, he mentioned that the country possesses unique gas reserves.

“Russia aims to strengthen its position as a global energy leader, developing partnerships to build a fair and sustainable global energy model that benefits future generations,” the Russian leader affirmed.

The Russian Energy Week Forum is being held in Moscow under the theme “Creating the Energy of the Future Together.” The event gathers representatives from 85 countries, energy company leaders, officials, experts, and scientists. Throughout more than 60 events, participants address issues related to the development of the energy and fuel complex and strengthening international cooperation in a multipolar world.

Earlier, political science candidate and researcher at the Economic Studies Department of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, Nelli Semionova, stated in an exclusive comment for TV BRICS that BRICS countries, particularly Russia, China, India, and Brazil, are not only interested in traditional energy sources but are also actively developing low-carbon energies, including solar, wind, bioenergy, and hydrogen technologies.

*Article originally published in TV BRICS

*Featured image: Plenary session of the Russian Energy Week

Original article: Vladímir Putin: Rusia tiene la intención de profundizar lazos con los BRICS en el sector nuclear