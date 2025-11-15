Original article: Chilevisión tiene nuevos dueños: Holding Vytal Group pasa a controlar el canal tras sellar acuerdo con Paramount

Vytal Group Acquires Chilevisión from Paramount After Four-Year Management

Following four years of administration, Paramount Skydance has reached an agreement to sell the Chilean channel Chilevisión to the holding company Vytal Group.

According to the daily La Tercera, the American company will transfer all shares of the companies controlling the channel in Chile to Vytal Group.

The new management is led by Argentine producer Tomás Yankelevich, who will embark on this new chapter alongside former Chilevisión CEO Jorge Carey and Argentine Edgar Spielmann.

The transaction will be finalized once it is reviewed and approved by the country’s regulatory authorities, reported La Cuarta, citing CHV’s executive director Iñaki Vicente. Until that occurs, Chilevisión will continue operating under its current management (Paramount).

In this context, the morning daily detailed that «Jorge Carey is a well-known name at the channel, having served as CEO from 2017 to 2021 when it was owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. During his tenure, the channel improved its audience ranking from fourth to first place.»

