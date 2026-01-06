«We Must Open Our Eyes»: Vallejo Warns That After Venezuela, the U.S. Could Target Copper and Lithium in the Region

Original article: “Hay que abrir los ojos”: Vallejo advierte que tras Venezuela, EE.UU. podría ir por el cobre y el litio en la región

Chile’s spokesperson minister, Camila Vallejo, condemned the attacks carried out by the United States against Venezuela, stating that «we must open our eyes,» as these actions «seriously jeopardize the sovereignty» of Latin America, particularly with regards to strategic resources like copper and lithium that could also be threatened.

«What the President of the United States (Donald Trump) has openly stated is that they aim to take control of Venezuela’s oil, as it holds the world’s largest oil reserves, and it is not just our claim; he has reiterated this on numerous occasions, referring specifically to oil, control, and the revitalization of the oil industry with U.S. companies. Moreover, they intend to establish political and administrative control,» she recalled.

During a press briefing at La Moneda Palace, Vallejo suggested that Venezuela might «lose its oil» and warned of the precedent this situation could set for the region.

«This is not merely a Venezuelan issue; it is a problem for all of Latin America. The precedent set by this U.S. attack and the declaration to seize and control a strategic natural resource in Venezuela, as well as threatening other Latin American countries with similar actions, poses a serious threat to the sovereignty of an entire region and its territorial integrity,» she stated.

«Just as Venezuela is facing this now, tomorrow it could be the Panama Canal, Greenland, and who knows, possibly other strategic resources like copper and lithium in different countries across our region. Therefore, we must be vigilant. They are stating this openly and directly; we are not fabricating this,» the government spokesperson warned.

Vallejo clarified that this warning is not tied to any particular political ideology, emphasizing that the message coming from Washington indicates that «due to their sufficient power, they can do whatever they want in Latin America, as they regard it as their backyard.»

«This is something no nation or political sector can allow, because the sovereignty of nations is non-negotiable and cannot be surrendered under any pretext,» the minister emphasized.

Chile’s Government Condemns U.S. Military Intervention in Venezuela

Vallejo’s remarks align with statements made by President Gabriel Boric, who condemned the military actions taken by the United States in various parts of Venezuela that culminated in the kidnapping of the constitutional leader, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Through his account on the social network X, the Head of State expressed the Chilean government’s position regarding these events, stating that «as the Government of Chile, we express our concern and condemnation of the military actions of the United States taking place in Venezuela and call for a peaceful resolution to the grave crisis affecting the country.»

In light of this situation, Boric reaffirmed Chile’s commitment to International Law, highlighting that «Chile reaffirms its adherence to basic principles of International Law, such as the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, the peaceful resolution of international disputes, and the territorial integrity of states.»

Finally, he stressed that «the Venezuelan crisis must be resolved through dialogue and the support of multilateralism, not through violence or foreign interference.»