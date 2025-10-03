“We often talk to his community manager”: Chats suggest Kast’s ties to harassing troll accounts that spread disinformation on social media

The investigative outlet Ciper Chile obtained access to a chat with the administrator of the X account @JackedIn, known as “Neuroc,” that appears to indicate a link between Republican Party leader José Antonio Kast and troll-style accounts notorious for fueling digital violence, harassment, and the spread of false information.

“Neuroc,” together with other figures such as “Patito Verde” —a former Canal 13 director— was identified and confronted in a televised report over the recent circulation of false claims on social media targeting Evelyn Matthei, Labor Minister Jeannette Jara, and President Gabriel Boric, among other public figures.

“The conversation took place on November 28, 2024, following the Republican Party’s strong results in the municipal elections. In that exchange, ‘Neuroc’ acknowledged being in contact with Kast’s community manager,” Ciper reported.

The outlet added that “in the chat obtained by Ciper, ‘Neuroc’ interacts with another account whose administrator requested anonymity.”

In the messages, “Neuroc” asserts that “the reason they did so well in regional and municipal council races is because Kast has literally been doing on-the-ground work across Chile. And we know this — we often talk to his CM (community manager).”

Sources familiar with the relationship between “Neuroc” and the interlocutor told Ciper that the chat log will be attached to the complaint being investigated by Valparaíso regional prosecutor Claudia Perivancich into a pro-Kast bot network.

The complaint was filed by Socialist deputies Daniel Manoucheri and Daniella Cicardini. Read Ciper’s full report HERE.