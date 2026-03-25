What to Do in the Face of Immigration Inspections and Detentions? Migrants Organization and Journalists Network Host Virtual Seminar

Original article: ¿Qué hacer frente a fiscalizaciones migratorias y detenciones? Organización Migrantas y Red de Periodistas Migrantes invitan a charla virtual

«In the face of the new migration landscape, information is the foremost right,» states the invitation issued by the Migrants Organization and the Journalists Network for participation in a virtual seminar discussing the current social moment in Chile following the rise of the far-right led by Kast.

«In a political context marked by the tightening of border control and immigration policies under President José Antonio Kast, migrant communities in Chile face new challenges that also impact the social fabric of the country,» indicated both organizations.

«Specifically,» they added, «raids and detentions are creating uncertainty and fear, along with risks of violations of fundamental human rights such as access to health care, education, dignified work, and protection against discrimination and stigmatization.»

Therefore, considering this scenario, the first information session of the series of talks What to Do in the Face of Immigration Inspections and Detentions? will be held, a virtual opportunity aimed at providing concrete tools to the communities.

«The activity aims to strengthen community organization as a key strategy for empowerment and rights defense, also addressing international human rights standards that guarantee the protection of all individuals, regardless of their immigration status,» the organizations emphasized.

Additionally, the initiative highlights the call to Chilean society as a whole, as an inclusive approach to immigration management not only safeguards rights but also enhances coexistence, the economy, and the cultural diversity of the country.

«In light of this scenario of tensions and transformations in migration policy, the Migrants Organization and the Journalists Network invite the migrant community to participate in this seminar, which will feature a lawyer specializing in human rights and migration, who will provide key information and answer questions from attendees,» the invitation further states.

Details:

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Format: Online via Zoom

REGISTRATIONS via the following form:

https://forms.gle/JoM8FKeYcyBrpBYcA

or by emailing [email protected]

El Ciudadano