White House Clarifies Trump’s Remark Suggesting We «Shouldn’t Even Have Elections»

This situation arises in a political landscape where indications point to a severe defeat for the Republican Party and Trump, potentially losing control of Congress amid a fraught internal environment.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Estaba bromeando»: Casa Blanca tuvo que salir a explicar frase de Trump donde aseguró que «ni siquiera deberíamos tener elecciones»

The White House had to clarify President Trump’s statement made during a Reuters interview, where he claimed that «if you think about it, we shouldn’t even have elections,» referring to the upcoming midterm elections this year.

In response to the alarm these comments elicited, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly stated, «The President was joking. It was just a joke.»

Trump’s complete quote to Reuters included: «It’s very psychological, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win midterm elections. If you think about it, we shouldn’t even have elections.»

Meanwhile, some U.S. media outlets recalled that just days earlier, the controversial President made a similar remark to Fox News: «Presidential winners always seem to lose those elections. I think we’ve done very well. Maybe we’ve done the best job in history in the first year,» Trump asserted.

The midterm elections are scheduled for November, where 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats will be contested.

Currently, the Republican Party controls the House with 220 representatives, needing 218 seats to maintain a parliamentary majority.

In the Senate, out of the 35 seats up for election, 22 are currently held by Republicans, totaling 53 senators compared to 47 Democrats, including 2 independents, one of whom is Bernie Sanders.

El Ciudadano

