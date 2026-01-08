Witness Video Challenges Official Narrative of ‘Domestic Terrorism’ After Woman Shot During Trump Administration Immigration Operation

Original article: Video de testigo desarma relato de “terrorismo doméstico” tras muerte de una mujer por disparos en operativo migratorio del gobierno de Trump

A circulating video of a witness who observed the shooting of a woman during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Minneapolis has become a critical piece of evidence to dismantle the government’s official narrative branding it as «domestic terrorism» in the U.S.

The footage reveals that the victim, identified as Renée Nicole, was not trying to attack agents or ram them with her vehicle, as claimed by the Trump administration, but was attempting to leave the scene when she was shot.

Indeed, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) insists that the shot was fired in self-defense.

In a similar vein, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security justified the shooting, arguing that it was motivated by «a clear act of domestic terrorism.»

Today, in an act of domestic terrorism, an anti-ICE rioter weaponized her vehicle against law enforcement. Our officer relied on his training and saved his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers. Sanctuary politicians have created an environment that encourages… pic.twitter.com/OGZUkdbr3R — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 8, 2026

During an official visit to Texas, Noem stated that the woman had attempted to run over several federal agents with her vehicle.

According to her account, the officers were trying to push her vehicle due to snow accumulation when Nicole «attacked them and those around them,» aiming to run them over with her car.

«One of our officers acted quickly and defensively to protect himself and those nearby,» she assured.

Noem: "People need to stop using their vehicles as weapons … it's clear that it's being coordinated. People are being trained" pic.twitter.com/idt8QEgWBb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2026

Additionally, Tricia McLaughlin, the DHS deputy secretary, claimed the woman was a «violent rioter who used her vehicle as a weapon, attempting to run over officers in an effort to kill them,» labeling it as an «internal act of terrorism,» prompting an ICE agent, who «feared for his life,» to take «defensive shots.»

«The alleged perpetrator was shot and is deceased. ICE officers who were injured are expected to recover fully,» she indicated on her social media channels.

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 7, 2026

President Donald Trump defended the shooting of Nicole, describing her as a «professional agitator» who violently attacked the immigration agent.

«I just viewed the video of the incident that occurred in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is horrible. The woman who was screaming was obviously a professional agitator, and the one driving the car behaved very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, and then violently, deliberately, and brutally ran over the ICE agent, who seems to have shot her in self-defense. Based on the attached video, it’s hard to believe he’s alive, but he is currently recovering in the hospital,» he stated in a message shared on social media.

Trump: "I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then… pic.twitter.com/strH301LId — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2026

«The situation is being thoroughly examined, but the reason why these incidents occur is because the radical left threatens, assaults, and attacks our law enforcement and ICE agents daily. They are just trying to do their job to ENSURE SAFETY IN THE U.S. We must stand firm and protect our law enforcement agents from this violence and hatred from the radical left!» added the right-wing leader.

The arguments made by the White House and administration members to justify the shooting were firmly rejected by Minnesota authorities, who questioned both the language used and the interpretation of the events.

In a press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey labeled the federal government’s justification for the woman’s death as a «lie» and publicly apologized to the victim’s family. «To the family, I am deeply sorry. There is nothing I can say now that will ease your pain,» he expressed.

ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/1gfFC0Le6Q — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

Frey issued a direct message to the federal agents deployed in the city.

«Get out of Minneapolis. We don’t want you here (…) People are being hurt. Families are being torn apart. And now there is one person dead,» he emphasized.

Doctor: "Can I go check her pulse?" ICE: "No! Back off! Now!" Doctor: "I'm a physician." ICE: "I don't care." pic.twitter.com/8qUNXuvn8Y — Daractenus (@Daractenus) January 7, 2026

Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, also expressed disapproval of the DHS’s account and questioned its credibility after viewing the footage shared on social media.

«I have seen the video. Do not believe this propaganda machine,» he indicated.

«We have warned for weeks that the dangerous and sensationalist operations of the Trump government pose a threat to public safety, that someone was going to get hurt,» pointed out the authority.

The mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, also criticized ICE’s brutal action, declaring it an attack «against all of us.»

«This morning, an ICE agent killed a woman in Minneapolis, just the latest horror in a year filled with cruelty. When ICE attacks our neighbors across the United States, it is an attack against all of us. New York supports immigrants today and every day to come,» wrote the New York mayor on his social media account.

Video Contradicts Trump’s Narrative

The footage shared by a witness captures the events leading up to the shooting, showing Nicole’s SUV parked diagonally on the road. Shortly after, a truck with flashing lights positioned itself in front, from which two hooded agents approached the car while ordering the driver to exit amid insults.

When one of the agents attempted to open the door, the vehicle slightly reversed and then moved slowly, turning right, seemingly intending to merge back into traffic and leave. However, at that very moment, a third agent in front of the car drew his firearm and shot the driver.

After being hit multiple times, the car continued to move uncontrollably for a few meters before colliding with another parked vehicle.

The footage does not show a sudden acceleration or movement directed at the agents, as claimed by the DHS narrative.

It also appears that once the shots were fired, the woman remained severely injured inside the vehicle.

According to witnesses and information gleaned from the footage, a doctor in the area attempted to render immediate aid to the victim but was reportedly prevented by the agents despite his insistence.

«It Was Not Domestic Terrorism»

Through his account on X, netizen Aaron Fritschner shared a video from a witness that captures the moment an ICE agent shot Renée Nicole.

He explained that the frames show how the agent draws his pistol and fires three times, killing the woman driving the vehicle.

Freeze frames of the specific moments when the ICE agent draws and fires his pistol three times, killing the woman driving the vehicle: https://t.co/Sft2GDbtQX pic.twitter.com/aYNnPcADyq — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) January 7, 2026

«At the moment the agent draws his weapon, only that agent, the one who fired, is in a position where he could be hit by the vehicle. Kristi Noem’s assertions that multiple agents were in danger are simply false. At the moment the agent fires his weapon for the first time, the driver has turned the vehicle’s wheels with the clear intent to avoid hitting him. When they were shot, they posed no lethal threat to the agent they were trying to avoid. The footage captures the moment the agent fired his weapon a second time,» he stated.

In the moments before he draws his weapon, the agent does not look at the relative positions of his fellow agents to assess whether they are in danger. He locks eyes on the driver: pic.twitter.com/LjvkR7SyQE — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) January 7, 2026

Fritschner recalled that ICE agents are subject to the guidelines on the use of force defined by the Department of Homeland Security.

«These guidelines are filled with instructions, which have clearly been violated here, to avoid the use of lethal force whenever possible and explicitly consider the dangers of shooting at a moving vehicle,» he emphasized.

He also mentioned that after the immigration agent drew and fired his weapon, he holstered it and approached the accident scene without once looking at his colleagues.

«The DHS claims that all these agents were in deadly danger, but he doesn’t even glance at them to assess their state; in fact, he walks past them, and it’s clear they pose no threat. Everything the DHS is saying here is false. It was not internal terrorism, and she did not use her vehicle as a weapon. The agent did not fear for his life, did not pay attention to his colleagues, his actions increased the danger to the public, violated DHS guidelines, and did not save any lives,» he asserted.

Slowing down the moments before the agent fires:

1) he places himself in the vehicle's path, filming with his phone

2) When the car backs up and begins to turn, he plants his feet and draws his gun rather than trying to move

3) He positions himself to block the vehicle's path: pic.twitter.com/yWI3uuQVDZ — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) January 7, 2026

Protests Against Trump’s Immigration Policies and Police Violence

The release of the recording sparked backlash from civil rights organizations, which have been denouncing the intensification of immigration operations and excessive use of force by federal agents.

Moreover, the shooting occurred amid rising tensions over the Trump administration’s immigration policy, which has ramped up raids and operations in various cities across the country in recent weeks.

Following the shooting, hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Minnesota to demonstrate.

Protesters chanted slogans against federal agents: «Shame!» and «ICE out of Minnesota!» as they stood behind police barricades. The scene evoked other recent protests against immigration raids in major U.S. cities.