Workers on Alert: Kunstmann Brewery Implements Cost-Optimization Policy with 9 Layoffs

Original article: Trabajadores en alerta: Cervecería Kunstmann inauguró política de «optimización de recursos» en la CCU con 9 despidos

The Workers’ Union of Kunstmann Brewery, part of the National Federation of Workers of CCU (FNT-CCU), has reported that since the beginning of 2026, nine employees, who are also union members, have been laid off, representing 12% of the unionized workforce.

In this context, the union’s president, Rodolfo Almonacid, announced that the layoffs will follow a legal course, represented by the union’s attorney.

According to Almonacid, the terminations have become a legal matter «due to the absence of a prior agreement with the company for a smoother exit for the affected employees.»

He added, «In the past, when layoffs occurred, there was an agreement with the company whereby workers could transition with an additional percentage without deductions for the Unemployment Fund Administrator (AFC), which expedited the process, saved attorney fees, and avoided the lengthy duration of 3 to 6 months for legal proceedings. However, this time the company stated it could not accommodate that agreed-upon practice. Consequently, a legal route was adopted,» the attorney explained.

Regarding the grounds cited by the company for these layoffs, Almonacid indicated it was under Article 161 of the Labor Code, specifically justified by «resource optimization and the restructuring of the department.»

Finally, alongside the treasurer and secretary of the union, Luis Pérez and Luis Sandoval, respectively, Almonacid emphasized that following the layoffs at Kunstmann Brewery, other unions within the Federation are on alert, as there is awareness of additional layoffs forthcoming in both the industrial and commercial areas of CCU.

This situation comes at a time when, according to the latest report from Forbes magazine, the Luksic Group, owner of CCU, has climbed in the global billionaire rankings from position 70 to 35, boasting a total fortune of $52.6 billion.

Chile. With 9 layoffs, Kunstmann Brewery launched a «resource optimization» policy at CCU: Unions on alert https://t.co/JYD4VDHZOi pic.twitter.com/zNqlk7DKiG — National Federation of Workers of CCU (@ccu_federacion) March 16, 2026

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