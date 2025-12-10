Zelaya Claims «Electoral Terrorism» and Demands Election Nullification in Honduras Due to Trump Interference and Organized Crime

Original article: Zelaya denuncia “terrorismo electoral” y exige anular las elecciones en Honduras por injerencia de Trump y crimen organizado

Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya has accused the recent general elections held in the Central American country of being victims of «electoral terrorism» orchestrated through direct interference from U.S. President Donald Trump and organized crime, which he argues justifies immediate annulment.

In a message posted on his X account, he detailed a series of interventions that «brutally altered the voting intention that clearly favored» the presidential candidacy of Rixi Moncada from the Libertad y Refundación (LIBRE) party.

Accusations: Trump, Mass Messaging, and Organized Crime

The political leader focused his accusations on three main axes, presenting them as parts of a unified strategy to distort the people’s will in the elections.

Firstly, he pointed to the interference of the United States government and President Donald Trump, who pardoned Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández during the electoral process. Hernández has been sentenced to 45 years in prison by U.S. justice for drug trafficking offenses.

Additionally, the Republican tycoon threatened not to cooperate with Honduras if Moncada was elected, thereby conditioning U.S. economic support to a victory for the oligarchy and their candidate Nasry ‘Tito’ Asfura of the National Party.

«President Donald Trump’s pardon for the convicted drug trafficker; his interference in our democratic system during the electoral silence period, in the 72 hours before the elections; and the coercion and threats sent in 3.6 million messages to voters’ phones receiving remittances from the U.S. combined with the proven extortion by gangs, brutally altered the voting intention,» said Zelaya, who is the general coordinator of the LIBRE party.

Manuel Zelaya Accuses Electoral Terrorism

Secondly, he denounced the manipulation of the Preliminary Electoral Results Transmission System (TREP).

«Electoral terrorism was imposed through a manipulated TREP, as evidenced by 26 audio recordings that reveal an ongoing electoral coup. We firmly denounce this: we do not accept it, and for these dirty maneuvers we demand the elections be declared null and void,» he stated.

Zelaya also revealed that, according to his party’s internal count, the true winner of the elections would be Salvador Nasralla, the Liberal Party candidate.

«I have consulted with our candidate Rixi Moncada to share this information because, according to our national count of presidential ballots, the winner of the presidency is Salvador Alejandro César Nasralla Salum,» he asserted.

Furthermore, Zelaya mentioned that the LIBRE party «will continue to guarantee the defense of truth and the sovereign will of the Honduran people» and reiterated rejection of the electoral coup and fraud.

Evidence of Infiltrated Organized Crime

The commissioner of the National Emergency System 911 of Honduras, Miroslava Cerpas, submitted a dossier to the Public Ministry documenting organized crime’s interference in the electoral process. The file includes certified audios, police reports, and testimonies describing a criminal operation aimed at influencing the electoral process and intimidating the population and supporters of the LIBRE party.

In statements to the press, the official highlighted that this case represents one of the most serious episodes of political intimidation in the Central American country, noting that emergency services received 892 reports of electoral crimes before and during the ballot day on November 30.

Reports included threats and pressures from gangs and organized crime structures to prevent citizens from exercising their right to vote freely.

She even referred to instances where citizens reported that criminal groups seized their National Identification Documents to prevent them from voting, while others claimed they received death threats for supporting the Libertad y Refundación (LIBRE) party.

According to Cerpas, there were also reports of families being forced to flee their homes and individuals disguised as electoral observers verifying the voting intentions at polling places.

The official emphasized a precedent in Honduras, as for the first time, organized crime operated openly within electoral centers, infiltrating as poll workers and observers, as noted by TeleSUR.

All this documentation, she affirmed, was collected with a chain of custody and with the support of the National Police’s Investigation and Intelligence Directorate nationwide.