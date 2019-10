¿Enfrentamiento aéreo entre Rusia y Turquía?

#BREAKING: However #Russia Air Force has just 6 Su-35S fighter interceptors in #Hmeimim Air Base, #Syria. But seems they have done a good job this afternoon well protecting #SDF & #SAA from danger of #Turkish Air Force fighter jets in #Manbij.(Archive video by #Russian Air Force) https://t.co/fGKPYLlVbk pic.twitter.com/ZzUCxuwtfF