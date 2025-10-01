Julia Chuñil Case: INDH Adds Wiretap Recording to Official Monitoring, Urges Probe of All Hypotheses

The National Institute of Human Rights (INDH) announced on Wednesday, October 1 that it will add new information to its official monitoring of the Julia Chuñil case, following a meeting held on Tuesday, September 30 between its director and attorneys Karina Riquelme and Mariela Santana, as well as Pablo San Martín Chuñil, the victim’s son. During the meeting — according to the INDH — participants raised “a series of procedural issues” and discussed “a phone recording in which a person allegedly referred to what happened to Julia Chuñil.”

The institute also recalled the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) resolution that “obliges the State of Chile to redouble its efforts to clarify what happened”, and specified that its monitoring and evaluation will verify that those efforts include “ensuring due process and an exhaustive investigation of all hypotheses, without any bias”.

INDH to include the phone recording: Why it matters for the investigation

The decision that the INDH will incorporate the phone recording into its monitoring marks an institutional turning point, recognizing and formally adding a relevant piece of information to the case-tracking system. In practice, it means the Institute will collect, systematize, and verify that the Public Prosecutor’s Office and police pursue every possible line of inquiry, without ruling out scenarios due to bias or pressure.

The INDH’s focus on due process and thoroughness is critical: the Inter-American standard requires that investigative steps not be limited to a single hypothesis, that there be coherence across investigative lines, and that any potential evidence or recordings be handled within legal parameters that protect their validity and usefulness in court.

What the family says: the statement and the recording

The day before, Julia Chuñil’s family released a statement confirming the existence of an authorized phone interception and attributing to the primary suspect, Juan Carlos Morstadt Anwandter, a phrase that “may have revealed her fate”. In that call — they cite — Morstadt told a relative that Julia Chuñil “was burned.”

The family urged respect and support at this time, thanked those who assisted during the search, and called on the public to demonstrate “and demand that this person say where she is.” They also asked that the investigation continue and that the suspect “be investigated” and “return Julia Chuñil Catricura to us.”

With an IACHR mandate on the table, the INDH adds the phone recording and presses the State: exhaustive investigation, every hypothesis, and due process—without bias.

INDH’s approach: IACHR, due process, and “all hypotheses”

The institutional post highlights three immediate obligations:

Comply with the IACHR resolution: “redouble its efforts to clarify what happened.” Due process: avoid violations that could weaken the case. “Exhaustive investigation of all hypotheses, without any bias”: conduct a broad, unbiased inquiry, incorporating all relevant information — such as the phone recording — and cross-check each lead with forensic analysis and procedural steps that provide a solid basis.

The fact that the INDH will incorporate the phone recording into its monitoring aligns with that roadmap: it places the information within a framework of civic and institutional oversight, reduces the risk of omitting key steps, and seeks a comprehensive state response.

Gender perspective and protection of victims

The Julia Chuñil case requires a gender-sensitive approach: prevent revictimization, protect her family, and ensure coverage does not trivialize the facts or expose sensitive information. In that vein, the mobilizations mentioned by the family and the calls to demand truth and justice are part of the right to protest and families’ search for answers, always within the law.

