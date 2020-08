Grupo ecologista retoma su agenda de protesta contra el Calentamiento Global en Reino Unido

View this post on Instagram

Pandemics, ecology, and climate are hopelessly intertwined – by @xrcomsci LINK IN BIO 👆 🌳 The climate and ecological crisis sickens and displaces both wild animals and human beings. It creates excellent conditions for pests like ticks and mosquitoes to breed as well as for deadly bacteria to multiply. And it literally thaws ancient pathogens from the ground. 💥 All of these lead to disease, which, when left unchecked, can result in pandemics.  ⚠️ This post explains some of the less-visible connections between infectious disease and the climate and ecological crisis; how many pandemics begin; and how, by fighting against environmental destruction, we can also play a part in preventing the next pandemic. 🗣️ Pandemics and the environment are inseparable in these 6 ways: 1️⃣ Pandemics Start with Wild Animals: What are some similarities between COVID-19, SARS, MERS, Ebola, swine flu (H1N1), Lyme disease, West Nile fever, and HIV/AIDS? All of these originated in wildlife before jumping to humans. 2️⃣ Wilderness Is a Wall that Keeps out Disease. We're Destroying It: Shrinking wilderness and disease outbreaks go hand in hand. Destroying nature sickens wild animals, then brings their contagious diseases to us. 3️⃣ The Climate Crisis Strengthens Existing Diseases: Warmer temperatures allow bacteria to multiply faster, while extreme weather creates flooding, sewage spillover, and standing pools of water, which all provide prime bacterial breeding grounds. 4️⃣ Air Pollution Weakens Our Defenses: For COVID-19 sufferers, a small increase in a patient's exposure to air pollution was associated with an 8% higher death rate. 5️⃣ Diseases Will Continue Melting out of Frozen Land: Pathogens trapped within previously frozen ground – responsible for such diseases as polio, anthrax, smallpox and the Spanish flu – will eventually be released. 6️⃣ We Can Fight Pandemics: It's too late to stop the COVID-19 pandemic from happening, but by fighting for the environment, you can be part of the fight against the arrival of the next pandemic. Follow link in our bio to read the full article.