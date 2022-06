ONU celebrará evento por Día Mundial de los Océanos

The ocean 💙 is the lungs of our 🌎.



It produces at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen and is home to nearly a million known species.



Ahead of #WorldOceansDay tomorrow, see 10 things you can do to #SaveOurOcean:



🌊https://t.co/00FKodvi62 pic.twitter.com/BvqkWlU0qH