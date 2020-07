El mundo rebasa los 15 millones de casos confirmados de COVID-19

#COVID19: By The Numbers



As of July 22, 2020 (07:23 GMT), global cases top 15.1 MILLION with 15,101,115 total cases. Of those cases, 619,647 have died, 9,118,471 have recovered and a total of 5,362,997 cases remain unresolved/active.



